Nebraska's JoJo Domann makes Nagurski Trophy watch list for best defensive player
FOOTBALL

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann appeared on the preseason watch list for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's best defensive player.

Domann is one of 13 Big Ten players on the 90-man watch list. The sixth-year senior from Colorado has started 16 games in his career and recorded 137 tackles, including 18.5 for loss. He's also forced seven fumbles.

In 2020 he received All-Big Ten honorable mention after finishing with a career-high 58 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Nagurski Trophy, which was first awarded in 1993, has been won by one Nebraska player: Ndamukong Suh in 2009.

Domann is the fourth Husker to appear on a preseason watch list: Adrian Martinez (Maxwell), Cam Jurgens (Rimington) and Austin Allen (Mackey).

