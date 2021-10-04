Nebraska's JoJo Domann named Big Ten co-defensive player of the week

Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann was named the Big Ten co-defensive player of the week on Monday.

He shared the honor with Michigan's David Ojabo. The rest of the conference's weekly honors went to: Illinois' Chase Brown (offense), Minnesota's Mark Crawford and Penn State's Jordan Stout (special teams) and Ohio State's CJ Stroud (freshman).

Domann recorded a career-high two sacks in Nebraska's 56-7 victory over Northwestern. He also forced two fumbles — including one with Northwestern threatening near the goal line — and had a team-high nine tackles, including eight solo stops.

Domann is one of six FBS players to record at least two sacks and two forced fumbles in a single game this season. He's the only FBS player to do that and also make at least nine tackles.

This is the first Big Ten weekly honor of Domann's career. Fellow linebacker Luke Reimer was the Big Ten defensive player of the week on Sept. 13 following Nebraska's win over Buffalo.