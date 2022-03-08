Nebraska's losing seasons is why some Husker fans are staying home, survey says

LINCOLN — Five straight losing seasons has affected the attendance at Nebraska football games, according to a recent survey of Husker fans.

As part of a survey on renovating Memorial Stadium, more than 21,000 respondents were asked why they didn’t attend more NU games. Cost and seat comfort, both at 42%, led the way, with living too far away coming in third at 34%. But team performance — Nebraska is 19-37 since 2017 — registered fourth, with 33% of fans saying it factored into their decision to attend fewer games.

CSL, which conducted the study, found that level of response much higher than its other Power Five Conference studies. In other areas such as weather, game times and family/work conflicts, NU fans responded with much lower rates than other Power Five schools.

Scanned ticket numbers, culled in recent years from NU, reflect as much. The Huskers’ scanned ticket attendance peaked in 2021, at 76,702 for the 32-29 primetime loss to Michigan. The home game after that loss, vs. Purdue, had 65,286 scanned tickets. For Ohio State one week after that, Nebraska had 60,833 scanned tickets.

NU football coach Scott Frost has repeatedly thanked the loyalty of the fans for their support, as have players.

“I'm grateful to the fans,” Frost said after the Purdue game, when fan emptied the stadium before game’s end and few booed quarterback Adrian Martinez after he threw four interceptions. “I'm grateful for an opportunity to coach at my alma mater. I'm impatient to have these games turn out a different way. I’m grateful to the fan base. I was just as frustrated as them in the second half.”

Within the games themselves, Nebraska fans gave the highest satisfaction score to the end of third quarter lights show, which scored 6.6 on a scale of 1 to 7. Pregame flyovers and military recognitions tied for second (6.4), followed by the Tunnel Walk (6.3), the Cornhusker Marching Band (6.1), fireworks (6.1), Husker Power chant (6.1), Unity Walk (6.0), spirit squad (5.9), mascots (5.5), the red balloon release (5.4) and the tavern-style “Come a Runnin’ Boys” Cornhusker Song (5.4).

The survey covered concession preferences, too. Fans requested more local chains (42%), burgers (29%), barbecue (28%), sandwiches (27%), national chains (22%), chicken tenders (20%) and more hot dog/brat options (20%). Fans were not interested in onion (2%), vegetarian options (4%) or chili (4%).

