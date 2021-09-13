Nebraska's Luke Reimer named Big Ten defensive player of the week

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week on Monday.

Reimer had a team-high 16 tackles against Buffalo on Saturday, including seven solo stops. That was the most total tackles by a Husker in a single game since 2015.

Reimer also had a key interception in the fourth quarter that he returned 22 yards to the Buffalo 1-yard line, setting up a touchdown that gave Nebraska a 21-3 lead.

This is Reimer's first weekly Big Ten honor and he's Nebraska's first defensive player of the week since Nathan Gerry in 2016.

Reimer, a former walk-on from Lincoln North Star, has started every game this season at inside linebacker. He leads Nebraska with 28 total tackles and 14 solo stops.

The other Big Ten honorees this week were Michigan's Blake Corum (offense), Rutgers' Adam Korsak and Iowa's Tory Taylor (co-special teams) and Ohio State's CJ Stroud (freshman).

