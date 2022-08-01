 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Luke Reimer named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Monday.

It is the second list for a major national award the junior has been named to this preseason, the first being the Butkus Award.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

In 2021, Reimer started every game and became the first Husker in three years to record 100 tackles in a season. He led the Huskers with 108 tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.0 sack, six pass breakups and one interception.

