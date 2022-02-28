Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Husker offense embracing a 'play the next play' motto

It’s hard to evict a detail that rents space in your brain for 14 years.

New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple started his first spring camp at NU with a rare compromise to embrace the terminology used by Husker offenses past for his own Husker offense in the present. A few of his Monday play calls came out sounding like those he’d called for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 – and every year since. Until now.

“I had a couple screw-ups,” Whipple said. “I told the kids: That’s just part of it. I’m used to one system, but I’m smart enough to figure it out.”

Whipple took the advice he doles out to his players during spring camp, including those at Pittsburgh, which won the ACC title last season.

“The most important thing you can do today and in spring is: Play the next play,” Whipple said. “Just let that one roll off. Whether it’s good or bad, just play the next play. And that’s always kind of been an adage. Guys wouldn’t do that early on at Pitt. Finally they did that, and they got themselves a ring. That’s what we’re hoping to do at Nebraska.”

And thus NU’s new OC set a tone for the 40 days ahead.

Nebraska’s offense has to find a new quarterback, a new center, three consistent running backs – Whipple’s preference - and a backup tight end while blending Whipple’s pro-style passing offense with head coach Scott Frost’s jack-of-all-trades run game. Nebraska wants big plays without sacrificing consistency. Explosiveness – and fundamentals. An offensive line that comes off the ball for what one Husker defender termed “a lot of downhill running,” and a crisp two-minute offense.

A short memory for mistakes.

A long memory for all the little details to prevent mistakes.

Lots of reps, questions and new faces. Lots and lots and lots of new words.

“It’s been a grind,” NU tight end Travis Vokolek said.

“It’s amazing what you have to go through to make sure you’re on the same page,” Frost said. A few of NU’s new assistants, Frost said, didn’t know exactly where to go for station work at Monday’s practice.

But the fifth-year head coach still felt comfortable enough that he could leave the No. 1 offense – where he’d spent so many hours over so many years – for a stroll down to the No. 2 unit, and even over to the Husker defense, which has to replace leaders at all three levels. He’s invested himself more in special teams, too, where the new coordinator, Bill Busch, ranked a good punt returner just behind his wife and daughter as the most important people in his life.

“I think if the head coach cares about special teams, the rest of the team sees the importance and you get buy-in from everybody,” Frost said.

Frost got Whipple to oversee the offense. And the longtime coach didn’t mince words about which quarterback took the first snap with the No. 1 unit – that’d be Texas transfer Casey Thompson – or his desire to make Nebraska a place where recruits prepare for the next level.

“Bringing some stuff from the NFL, which I think is what we want to try to sell this program as, get you to the league,” Whipple said. Later, he said Nebraska players will get their own film “libraries” of their own plays and the same plays run by NFL players.

Running back Rahmir Johnson – vying to become one of NU’s top backs – has already taken notice.

“You can tell he’s been in the NFL,” Johnson said. “He makes sure everybody gets their stuff straight. He’s not a big yeller, but he makes sure everybody knows what they’re doing.”

The process of distilling ideas into schemes, Whipple said, is “collaborative” between he and Frost. They watched film together Monday after practice.

“The schemes are proven at the college level and the NFL,” Whipple said. “Here at Nebraska and Oregon and Central Florida and places I’ve been, Steelers, Eagles, whatever. It’s really getting to know the personnel. That’s what we’ve always done.”

That requires NU’s offensive assistants – both tight ends coach and lone holdover Sean Beckton and three newcomers – to develop the guys in their room, and do it with urgency. Johnson compared his position coach, Bryan Applewhite, to “an uncle on the field.” Applewhite may be family, but he’s not afraid to lay into a guy.

Neither is new receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who came to NU from a successful half-decade at LSU.

“It’s a new energy for those kids on offense,” Joseph said. “I’m not saying (former coaches) didn’t give energy. I think (players) feel like, ‘hey, these coaches are going to be coming in here coaching with energy, and they’re going to be on us every play.’ Every play. We’re not going to miss anything. I think they appreciate that.”

Whipple was pleased enough by the first practice to be excited for the next, and spoke excitedly about Saturday, when NU might have something closer to a scrimmage. In the course of many answers Monday, Whipple could rattle off minutes of detail about practice process – over years of players and teams – then reel it back to the question at hand. He’s got a library of his own, in a sense, and Husker players are just beginning to explore the stacks.

Nebraska has lost its share of games, Whipple said, but the players show no signs of having a losing culture.

“Coaching these guys has been really fun,” Whipple said. “I can get tough at times, but they’re big-eyed, big-eared, they’re trying to learn, they’re trying to do things right.”

