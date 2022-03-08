Nebraska's Marques Buford is a star pupil in Travis Fisher's classroom

Only the strongest students survive in Travis Fisher’s defensive back room.

On any day, during any drill, Fisher could ask a corner to play safety or vice versa. That means defensive backs take notes on both positions, and Fisher will know if they’re slacking. When a player asks him a question during meetings, he tells them to bring their notebook.

“If they have (the note), I tell them, ‘Look, you wrote it down right here, brother,”’ Fisher said. “If they don’t, good luck to the player.”

Sophomore Marques Buford doesn’t need luck. He’s been glued to his notes all offseason studying safety calls, corner coverages, even the front seven’s gap assignments.

“Trying to figure out as much of the defense before fall camp is my goal,” Buford said Monday, which explains why he’s emerging as one of Fisher’s star pupils this spring.

Fisher saw Buford’s promise early, when he first asked the defensive back to slide from corner to safety. Buford hadn’t mastered every play call, but he kept finding the ball.

“Players like that are dogs,” Fisher said. “That’s a mentality.”

Buford's playbook followed shortly afterward thanks to former Huskers Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke and Cam Taylor-Britt, Buford’s roommate. Buford said he and Taylor-Britt studied their playbooks every morning – “religious,” he said. “Like we did our morning prayer.” Williams and Dismuke set the standard for backfield leadership.

Then that trio left, forcing the rest of NU’s defensive backs to mature quickly. Fisher gives players one semester to linger in the “mama dropped you off” stage, during which he grants them more lenience. Freshman Jaeden Gould, for example, has been granted a “buffet plate full of F-ups.”

“Then you go through a spring or you go through a semester, you’re an old guy,” Fisher said. “Those guys that know the culture, it’s zero tolerance.”

That includes Buford, who says he’s been exclusively playing safety during spring practice despite his coaches’ insistence that they haven’t assigned him a position. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander doesn’t think he needs to because Buford is a “high learner,” that can master two roles at once.

Some players, Chinander said, learn from watching films. Others learn from walk-throughs or studying the playbook. Buford learns from all three, a trait he shares with one of his mentors.

“He's got a higher learning (capacity), a little bit like Marquel Dismuke,” Chinander said. “It's not just, ‘Where do I line up in cover three, where do I go?’ It's understanding, ‘What's the issues, what's the spacing, what's my other guys doing around me?’ I think once you can get to that level, then you can become a really good football player.”

Buford has also assumed Dismuke’s leadership mantle. If he sees teammates loafing, “It’s gonna be loud,” Buford said. “I’m getting at you.” If they make a subtle mistake, he’ll pull them aside after a play. And when Fisher asks a question in meetings, Buford knows the answer.

With that knowledge comes confidence, which Buford has never lacked. At 5 foot 11, Buford surrenders height in most of his matchups. But as Chinander said Monday, Nebraska doesn’t believe in undersized corners as long as they’re long, quick and smart.

Buford takes that philosophy a step further.

“(With) my heart for the game, I’m not scared of anybody,” Buford said. “If you go out there with that dog mentality, that ‘I don’t care how big this dude is, I’m going to win this rep (mentality),’ then it doesn’t matter if you’re 4-11 or 5-10 playin corner.

… You gotta show me that you’re better than me — straight like that. If you come out with that mentality, how do you lose?”

