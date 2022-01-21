Nebraska's Mickey Joseph makes recruiting rounds in Omaha metro

Consider Omaha Burke coach Paul Limongi impressed with Nebraska football's new recruiter for the metro area.

That'd be new associate head coach Mickey Joseph, the former Husker quarterback and LSU assistant who, among his many recruiting territories, will be NU's lead guy in the Omaha area.

Joseph stopped by Burke, Omaha North, Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep Friday. Last week, he hit Bellevue West, among other spots.

"I could have talked to him all day," Limongi said of Joseph, who had at LSU the reputation of one of the top recruiters in the SEC. "I found him very, very enjoyable and engaging."

Limongi, who has a high-level 2024 prospect in Burke defender Christian Jones, has sent multiple players to Nebraska in Nick Henrich and Chris Hickman. Other Burke stars — Xavier Watts to Notre Dame, Devon Jackson to Oregon — have gone elsewhere.

Nebraska, over more than a decade, has struggled to land many of the best players in the metro area. In the last cycle, players chose Oregon, Missouri, Auburn and Oklahoma. Before that, Westside corner AJ Dickerson went to Oregon. Most famously, Omaha South's Noah Fant picked Iowa and developed there into a first-round NFL draft pick.