Nebraska's Myles Farmer suffers non-contact ankle injury during pregame warmups

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska safety Myles Farmer suffered an ankle injury before Saturday's game at Purdue, coach Scott Frost said after NU's 37-27 win over the Boilermakers.

Farmer suffered a non-contact injury, Frost said. Frost didn't see how it happened, nor did reporters in the press box. Farmer had his right right leg put in an air cast and was carted off the field and into an ambulance.

Farmer leads the team with two interceptions this season. He has eight tackles and a forced fumble in six games.​

"I like that kid," Frost said of Farmer, who is a backup safety.

Another backup defensive back, Nadab Joseph, was carted off the field during the game but returned to the sideline in the second half.

Photos: Nebraska vs. Purdue

