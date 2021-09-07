Nebraska's new offensive wrinkle wasn't new to Scott Frost and Matt Lubick

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s new offensive wrinkle — a triple option pitch play to Husker receivers — is part of an old staple long used in Scott Frost’s offense, NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.
The play went for a Samori Touré touchdown Saturday. It was embedded into the offense at Oregon, Lubick said, and functions much the same way a quick bubble screen would.
Lubick praised quarterback Adrian Martinez for his good ball handling on the play and the ball security of Husker receivers, who had to learn the intricacies of the play in camp.
“We haven’t had a ball on the ground yet, knock on wood,” Lubick said, adding that Martinez operates the play well and has “courage” to take a big shot from defenders.
This week Martinez will have to be prepared to feel even more heat from Buffalo, which comes into Memorial Stadium with experienced, aggressive players, Lubick said.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us with the pass rush,” Lubick said, noting the athleticism of UB’s front four.
More quick hits from Tuesday’s interviews:
» Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he made few to no adjustments with NU’s scheme between the first and second halves of the Fordham game. From his vantage point in the coaches box, he said players were trying too hard to make plays.
“They don’t do their job, they try to do somebody else’s job, a guy pops a gap, folds in when he shouldn’t, jumps a route, those type of things,” Chinander said. “Nobody was not giving effort, nobody was not playing football, it was one guy per play, one guy tried to make a play instead of letting plays come to them. In the second half, everybody did their job and things went much better for us.”
» It takes time for a good offensive line to gel, position coach Greg Austin said. In two games the O-line has had its ups and downs with performances.
» Lubick said Nebraska’s perimeter blocking improved Saturday, but can still improve more. Omar Manning and Wyatt Liewer had good games as perimeter blockers.
» Adrian Martinez’s opening-drive deep ball to Liewer was good, Lubick said. Liewer slowed down a bit too much in tracking the ball and needs to keep his speed.
» Backup quarterback Logan Smothers was “poised” in his performance against Fordham, Lubick said.
“We ask a lot of him,” Lubick said of NU’s interest in giving the quarterbacks freedom and responsibility.
» Among defensive newcomers to play, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he liked the work of outside linebacker Jimari Butler, safeties Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates, and defensive back Marques Buford.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH