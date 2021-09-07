Nebraska's new offensive wrinkle wasn't new to Scott Frost and Matt Lubick

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s new offensive wrinkle — a triple option pitch play to Husker receivers — is part of an old staple long used in Scott Frost’s offense, NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday.

The play went for a Samori Touré touchdown Saturday. It was embedded into the offense at Oregon, Lubick said, and functions much the same way a quick bubble screen would.

Lubick praised quarterback Adrian Martinez for his good ball handling on the play and the ball security of Husker receivers, who had to learn the intricacies of the play in camp.

“We haven’t had a ball on the ground yet, knock on wood,” Lubick said, adding that Martinez operates the play well and has “courage” to take a big shot from defenders.

This week Martinez will have to be prepared to feel even more heat from Buffalo, which comes into Memorial Stadium with experienced, aggressive players, Lubick said.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us with the pass rush,” Lubick said, noting the athleticism of UB’s front four.

More quick hits from Tuesday’s interviews: