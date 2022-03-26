Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili evolving for Huskers' stronger and faster offensive line standard

LINCOLN — Nouredin Nouili has been working to transform his body as he prepares to be a key component of the Nebraska offensive line this season.

Nouili, who started the final seven games of 2021 at left guard, said his body is currently around 21 or 22% body fat, which is down from 31% when he first transferred from Colorado State. He credits this improvement to nutrition, the weight room and the way the team works out.

“When I arrived here I was kind of fat,” a chuckling Nouili said Thursday.

Nouili's improved shape will be important this coming season as the line looks to have a stronger and faster style of play under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and new line coach Donovan Raiola.

“The new techniques and new offense has been a blessing in disguise a little bit because we're working hard, we're getting tired at different times than we are used to,” Nouili said. “And the way we're running the ball right now, it's kind of crazy.”

While not wanting to elaborate too much on the new style, the Norris graduate said the offensive line is coming off the ball faster than in years past.

“The line of scrimmage is moved immediately,” he said. “Let’s say (Jaquez Yant) is running. He’s going to fall and he’s still getting four yards.”

Raiola feels the offensive line is responding well this spring.

“The whole unit is kind of taking what we’re asking them to do and taking it all upon their shoulders,” Raiola said. “That’s how you create the accountability in the room and that standard stays high.

The process to improve his body style wasn’t solely because of the new offense. Nouili said felt he needed to be in better shape to play at the Big Ten level.

“Obviously last season I needed to get my body in shape, switching my body up to be able to be in the Big Ten,” Nouili said. “And that was a hard thing to do because I like to eat."

But the offensive line isn’t trying to improve solely from a physicality standpoint. There are mental adjustments they are working on implementing, as well.

“That, as an offense, we're trying to get better by being mentally tough, being physically tough,” he said. “Being leaders around the team, even if we're not vocal, but like, we're showing up every day. We're all wearing the same clothes. We're all going at the same time. And that brings people with us and that's something that we haven't had here.”

That is already paying dividends, at least with the offensive line, as Nouili believes this year’s unit has been strong off the field, making adjustments on the field that much easier.

“We’re all tight-knit. It doesn’t matter who is next to you, you’ll be doing good with him,” he said. “There’s no combination anywhere, I don’t think, that would bring problems in communication at all.”

While this spring has offered a lot of great opportunities to get better, Nouili is itching to go against someone who isn’t his teammate — although he still enjoys going against his fellow Huskers.

“I do want to hit somebody that’s not my teammate," he said. "That's true. But then again, going against your teammates is also fun."

The first time that opportunity will be available will come when Nebraska takes the field in Ireland against Northwestern. For Nouili, the game has an even more important meaning to him.

Nouili, who is from Frankfurt, Germany, hopes to see some familiar faces in the crowd at Aviva Stadium.

“My family is hopefully coming there,” Nouili said. “So they’re going to be able to see a game, finally. It’s been like three years.”

