Nebraska's numbers looked good for offense, but the Husker aren't satisfied

LINCOLN — The final numbers looked good for the offense. But smiles faded as the Husker players put them into context after a win that was more stressful than it seemed.

The Huskers rolled up 516 total yards and had reserves in for the fourth quarter during Saturday’s 28-3 victory over Buffalo. Still, too many warning signs cropped up for an offense that knows it will have to be better as it faces Power Five defenses the rest of the regular season.

“We showed spurts of improvement,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Then we showed spurts of just shooting ourselves in the foot.”

A handful of explosive plays by Adrian Martinez and a timely interception return by linebacker Luke Reimer were enough. But take out the quarterback’s highlight-reel 71-yard scramble and NU ran for 149 yards. Four running backs combined for 106 on 31 carries (3.42 per tote) with few explosive sprints.

No offensive linemen spoke with reporters afterward. But erratic rushing lanes and inconsistent blocking — with plays going for no or negative yards — contributed to six fruitless drives that had the Huskers leading 14-3 and Buffalo with the ball before Reimer’s tip-drill pick to open the fourth quarter.