Nebraska's O-line knows it must fix holes, fast

If that’s true, then Nebraska’s linemen better think fast. Big Ten play starts next week at Michigan State, where the Spartans look like a much tougher matchup than they did in August. After beating Miami to start 3-0, MSU is now ranked No. 20.

The rest of the schedule is filled with strong defenses.

Think the Blackshirts have looked good early? They have. Nebraska ranks 26th in scoring defense through four games. But six of the teams ranked in front of them play in the same conference. Four of those six — Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa — are on the Huskers’ schedule.

Michigan State has generated eight sacks in three games. Are the Huskers prepared for that pass rush?

Oklahoma wasn’t better than Nebraska in Norman, Jurgens said, and he has a case. But the scoreboard suggested otherwise because the Huskers made too many mistakes.

Missed kicks, yes. But Jurgens said the Huskers shouldn’t need to rely on placekicker Connor Culp. They should finish drives.

But Nebraska’s offensive line committed too many penalties and missed too many blocks. Missed blocks, four false starts — Jurgens himself committed two 15-yard personal foul penalties on separate drives that crossed OU territory.