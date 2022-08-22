Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers

LINCOLN — The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush.

Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.

Tannor even learned a new pass-rushing move from Mathis six days before the Huskers’ season opener against Northwestern.

“That s*** looked good,” Tannor said Sunday. “... I can’t show it right now. Northwestern’s probably looking. But you’re gonna see it.”

NU coaches have seen the Mathis Bump since the start of fall practice.

After a few days of adjusting to NU’s schemes and practice speed, Mathis stopped missing assignments and started displaying the talent that twice earned him All-Big 12 honors.

More speed, more effort, more tackles and sacks. As Mathis’ production rose, so did his teammates’.

By the end of the first week, Frost and defensive line coach Mike Dawson were buzzing about Mathis’ acclimation.

“Coach Frost and I were talking about it — that impact was visible right away,” Dawson said. "The guys that were here wanted to make sure that they're still the guys that are here. They want to be the guys that play and they want to earn their spot on the field.

“I think it's been great for Garrett and Caleb, those guys that have been in that position for the last couple of years. All of a sudden there's a little bit more competition.”

Tannor has noticed the same dynamic at work with young rushers like Gunnerson and Butler. He sees both as “huge assets” to NU’s defense — “I feel like a proud father,” Tannor quipped — and he thinks Mathis’ presence helped them reach that point.

Butler and Gunnerson were already fighting for playing time, Tannor said. But they had to fight harder after Mathis arrived.

“That’s how everybody gets better,” Tannor said. “It’s been a great thing having (transfers) come in and help us out. We’re gonna have fun this year man.”

We could mean all five of Tannor, Mathis, Nelson, Gunnerson and Butler. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said “nobody would blink an eye” at any pass-rush combination. NU could play three rushers at once, and Nelson, Mathis and Taylor all consider themselves prepared to play any position.

“It’s pretty sweet to see what the genius coach Chins can do,” Nelson said.

Nebraska hopes that Chinander’s new combos can help the Huskers break into the backfield. NU has ranked no higher than 66th in sacks and 60th in tackles for loss under Chinander. It ranked 101st in sacks (20) and 93rd in tackles for loss (65) last season.

Chinander cites stats like pressures that paint a more favorable picture, but the fifth-year coordinator expects more splash plays out of this year’s defense.

Adding Mathis should help. He’s fast; he’s bendy; and Tannor said Mathis can draw attention from blockers that would otherwise focus on Tannor or Nelson.

It’s already happening in practice, and every rep that Mathis wins sets a higher standard along the edge.