Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis was one of 85 players named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday.
The Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the nation's defensive player of the year.
Mathis will play his first season for the Huskers this fall after four seasons at TCU. In his 38 games with the Horned Frogs (started 34 contests), he recorded 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks with four pass breakups.
Mathis is the second Blackshirt to be named to a national award's watchlist this week. Linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m. CST
Where: Dublin, Ireland
TV: FOX
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: BTN
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FS1
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17, 11 a.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FOX
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: TBD
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: FS1
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25, 3 p.m. CST
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: BTN
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!