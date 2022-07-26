 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis was one of 85 players named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

The Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the nation's defensive player of the year.

Mathis will play his first season for the Huskers this fall after four seasons at TCU. In his 38 games with the Horned Frogs (started 34 contests), he recorded 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks with four pass breakups.

Mathis is the second Blackshirt to be named to a national award's watchlist this week. Linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday.

