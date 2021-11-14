LINCOLN — Scott Frost wore a sweatshirt and mesh camo trucker hat. Trev Alberts donned a dark suit and red tie. Nebraska’s embattled football coach and his new boss looked like an odd couple in August when they confirmed a report that the NCAA was investigating potential violations.

On a cement concourse inside Memorial Stadium, the athletic director spoke first. Then Frost, arms crossed, answered questions until Alberts ushered him away from the microphone.

“We’re going to get ready for Illinois,” Alberts said as he twice tapped Frost on the back as the coach jerked his head.

Nebraska didn’t win that game or six others this year. With a 15-27 overall record and 5-18 mark in one-score games, Frost’s teams have lost at a rate not seen at NU for 60 years. The team Frost called his most experienced, talented squad is 3-7 and must beat bowl-bound Wisconsin or Iowa to avoid finishing 3-9.

Yet Frost will return.

“It’s no secret that I’ve always wanted this to work,” Alberts said Monday. “It would be unfair to say that I wasn’t looking for a way to keep Scott as our coach.”

Alberts made a strong recommendation to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green to retain Frost. Green and his boss, NU President Ted Carter, agreed. Frost signed an amended contract with a $1 million pay cut and a reduced buyout should he be fired after Oct. 1, 2022. If Alberts fired Frost this week, the buyout would have been $20 million, plus millions more for his assistants.

Given that NU has paid $25.8 million in dead money to fired coaches since 2010 — second most among major college football programs, according to ESPN — the restructured deal is a financial win for Alberts, who leads a department coming out of the pandemic.

“I thought it was important we mitigate some of our risk with him taking a risk,” Alberts said.

Frost also chose to fire four of his offensive assistants and, in essence, fire himself from the play-calling duties he held for three teams over nine seasons, including four with the Huskers.

“I want to see this through and get this right,” said Frost, who now would be owed $7.5 million if he was fired after the 2022 season. “Any sacrifice I have to make to continue to do this, that’s an easy decision.”

Frost broke his tendency to trust a small circle of confidants. Alberts, the man who a decade ago axed UNO football and wrestling as part of the move to Division I athletics, made a sentimental decision to retain Frost. Alberts did so even while conceding that he had little “empirical data” that it’ll work.

“Scott’s a brother, he’s a Husker, and he’s a Nebraskan,” Alberts said.

The odd couple is bound at the hip. But Frost and Alberts, the sweatshirt and the suit, both former NU players, are not oil and water. Both are willing, Alberts said, to be “a little uncomfortable” as they try to turn around a program that hasn’t had a winning record for five years.

Why?

Broadly: They say they like each other, that they are in some ways kindred minds.

Specifically: The Sunday meetings. Increasingly free-flowing chats between two former players — both often viewed by co-workers and observers as the smartest guys in the room — who played at different times in the 1990s.

“I get a lot of opinions and ideas — most of them I don’t listen much to — but his I do,” Frost said. “I think he’s made some good points to me and had some good ideas and I look forward to working with him some more.”

They started at 20 minutes long after the 30-22 loss at Illinois to start the season. It was then that Alberts began the dialogue about the need for change after defeats. The Monday following, the music was turned off at practice.

Another change Frost made: his more deft handling of press conferences after two brusque appearances the week before the Illinois game. Whatever Frost had been trying to convey — frustration over the NCAA investigation leak, perhaps — didn’t come across, and his team flopped.

As the season progressed, with close-not-quite losses caused by recurring flaws Frost tends to call “the same movie,” the Sunday meetings stretched into two or three hours. Alberts said he would make observations during the game and share those with Frost, who would provide his perspective.

Alberts then compiled those “30,000-foot level” conversations into a one-page handwritten document encapsulating the evolving course of the Sunday chats.

“I didn’t intend on bringing these (notes) out until the end of the season,” Alberts said. “Two, three weeks ago, the conversation started getting deeper.”

That was after the 30-23 loss at Minnesota, a game that mirrored the loss at Illinois. A lack of direction on offense. A lack of aggression on defense. A team that Frost admitted didn’t seem as fired up as it was for night home games against Northwestern and Michigan.

The Gopher loss “shook” Alberts. So did a 28-23 loss to Purdue that Alberts missed because his son was getting married near Glenwood, Iowa.

When Alberts put away his phone that Saturday afternoon, Nebraska led 17-14 and was getting the ball to start the second half. He didn’t know NU lost until dinner, when a wedding guest approached him.

“ ‘By the way, are you aware of what’s going on?’ ” Alberts recalled. “Oh yeah, the football game. And he said, ‘You might not want to.’ ”

Alberts and Frost started diving deeper. One area of mutual agreement: Frost needs to become more of a CEO coach and less of a person “engrossed,” as Frost described it, in the minutiae of calling plays on Saturday.

A head coach, Alberts said, needs to have a handle on “anything that touches football,” which can be difficult for any coach. “That takes a certain amount of time and energy and resources that Scott didn’t have,” he said.

Alberts cites the administrative support Frost now has, implying the coach lacked it before Alberts’ arrival. Former NU Athletic Director Bill Moos, dictated into early retirement with a nearly $3 million golden parachute, was hands-off with Frost. Moos didn’t go to practice. He didn’t have long Sunday chats.

And while Frost can outwardly seem certain in his decisions, almost closed off to change, he’s the same coach who said Wednesday: “I don’t think I know everything.” He’s also the same coach who has told multiple reporters he wants more difficult, direct questions at press conferences.

His biggest immediate task after the season is to embrace the paradox of hiring a coordinator he trusts and who also possesses “fresh ideas” Frost lacks. It’ll be iron’s search for more iron.

Alberts appears to have played that sharpening role as an administrator.

“We have what I would consider a very, very strong relationship,” Alberts said. “I think he trusts me. In fact, he told me (Monday), ‘I really, really appreciate that we can have these very straightforward, honest conversations,’ and I’m not sure he had that before. I’m not afraid to tell him what I think — but I say it respectfully, and he does the same with me.”

Frost said Wednesday that the trust between the two has “kept growing” throughout the season. They shared a hug after the Northwestern win, and disbelief after Michigan State snatched away a victory with a fateful punt return. Now, they’ll share responsibility for Husker football.

It’s a change from how that press conference seemed in August.

“It was unusual timing when he came in, and there were some other tough things swirling when he came in,” Frost said. “And we’ve been through a lot in a short time together.”

