Nebraska's offense continues to stall in clutch moments

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Everything was there for Nebraska. As the afternoon shadows crept across the Kinnick Stadium field Friday, the offense lined up in a one-score game with barely two minutes left.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez would recall soon after that he felt confident in the moment, with the Huskers down 26-20 and a dramatic victory requiring a 68-yard touchdown march. The first three plays were all positive — a 5-yard completion to tight end Austin Allen, a 6-yard diving scramble and an 18-yard dart over the middle to Wan’Dale Robinson just inside the Iowa 40-yard line.
Martinez took the next snap with 1 minute, 25 seconds left and a timeout in his pocket. But Iowa lineman Chauncey Golston swam past the outside shoulder of right guard Matt Farniok, hitting Martinez as he threw and forcing a game-clinching turnover.
“We’re going to get over the hump eventually,” Robinson said afterward. “...We gotta overcome.”
Said coach Scott Frost: “Sooner or later, woulda-coulda-shouldas need to turn into wins.”
Nebraska now owns a 10-19 record under its third-year head coach, with 11 of those defeats coming by one possession. In one-score games, the Huskers are 4-11.
But even more frustrating is the Huskers’ stubborn inability to produce clutch offense within a program that bases its identity around burying its opponents under an avalanche of points. Eleven games under Frost have essentially boiled down to whether his attack could rise up in a key spot in the last half of the fourth quarter or overtime with NU tied or down by one score. Nebraska has come through just twice — both on field goals — against Michigan State in 2018 and Northwestern in 2019.
Mostly, though, the finishes have become forgettable footnotes rather than moments fans will reminisce about. Included across 13 drives — NU had two chances late to tie or beat Colorado and Iowa in 2019 – were four turnovers on downs, four interceptions, two punts and a missed field goal.
That’s 2018 losses to Colorado, Troy and Northwestern. Defeats the next year to Colorado, Indiana, Purdue and Iowa. And 2020 hair-pullers so far against Northwestern and Iowa.
Frost on Friday listed the litany of little things that could have turned the tide against the Hawkeyes. But it might as well apply to all the games Nebraska has seen slip away during nearly the last three seasons. One more drive. One less fumble or penalty. Another stop or another call.
“They don’t give you anything easy,” Frost said. “...Really good teams that have been doing the same things for a long time, know what they’re doing. They have detail and discipline in their program because they’ve been building it for a long time. We’re still trying to get there. We’re a heck of a lot closer than we were.”
The numbers, though, show a long way to go for the offense when it matters most. On those 13 do-or-die drives, Nebraska is averaging 4.05 yards per play and a mind-boggling 49.3 yards per point. In 2,076 total plays called by Frost as coach at Nebraska, the Huskers are gaining 5.93 yards per play and needing 15.4 yards per point.
Those fateful finishes have come with four different quarterbacks running the offense. The winning marches came with Martinez (Michigan State 2018) and Noah Vedral (Northwestern 2019) leading the charge. Reserve QB Andrew Bunch was on the hook for Colorado and Troy in 2018 while Vedral (Indiana 2019) and Luke McCaffrey (Northwestern 2020) have also fallen short along with Martinez on seven occasions.
Martinez — a third-year starter — lay on his back for a few extra beats Friday as Iowa ran off with the football and the win. The talk on a Zoom call with reporters would soon center around Nebraska working toward a culture of detail and precision.
The ever-optimistic 20-year-old nodded, perhaps convincing himself that things will turn around for the offense when it really matters. They have to.
Said Martinez: “We’re going to find a way.”
