Nebraska's offense continues to stall in clutch moments

Mostly, though, the finishes have become forgettable footnotes rather than moments fans will reminisce about. Included across 13 drives — NU had two chances late to tie or beat Colorado and Iowa in 2019 – were four turnovers on downs, four interceptions, two punts and a missed field goal.

That’s 2018 losses to Colorado, Troy and Northwestern. Defeats the next year to Colorado, Indiana, Purdue and Iowa. And 2020 hair-pullers so far against Northwestern and Iowa.

Frost on Friday listed the litany of little things that could have turned the tide against the Hawkeyes. But it might as well apply to all the games Nebraska has seen slip away during nearly the last three seasons. One more drive. One less fumble or penalty. Another stop or another call.

“They don’t give you anything easy,” Frost said. “...Really good teams that have been doing the same things for a long time, know what they’re doing. They have detail and discipline in their program because they’ve been building it for a long time. We’re still trying to get there. We’re a heck of a lot closer than we were.”