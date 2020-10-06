Nebraska's offense looks 'more precise,' says the Husker defense

As much as Nebraska’s defense has gotten done after a week of fully padded practices, players and coaches have also learned something about the other side of the football.

The offense appears ready to roll.

A veteran offensive line has battled — and improved — the defensive line in one-on-one drills. Skill players have been elusive, reminding tacklers that they still must stop a moving target even if they are in the right assignment.

“We’ve got Dedrick Mills and Rahmir Johnson who are running through those holes, giving you a good look every day, showing us what Big Ten backs are like with speed and athleticism and physicality,” senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said Tuesday.

Inside ‘backers coach Barrett Ruud complimented quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey as being “sharp” running the offense. Both look impressive throwing the ball, he said, but are also making smart decisions and pulling the ball on run plays when appropriate.

Defending Scott Frost’s spread attack still poses the usual difficulty with all the formations and personnel groupings to track, Ruud said. It’s been tougher this past week in live situations.