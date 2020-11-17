Nebraska's offense slowed down to protect a big lead. That plan nearly backfired

“It’s easier for a guy like me to understand what we’re trying to accomplish, because I have a background of all the rules we’ve had in place for three years,” Allen said. “I know for sure it’d be hard for a young guy right now trying to understand what we’re trying to accomplish when you don’t really have a big foundation of the rules and how that really applies to the plays we’re dialing up for these teams.”

Yet NU’s offense has never been younger under Frost. That includes McCaffrey, the redshirt freshman who got his first start at quarterback.

Lubick saw McCaffrey make plays and keep his poise throughout fall camp, so he knew he was capable of handling a big stage. Lubick was still excited to see McCaffrey prove his practice habits true in leading NU to a win.

“Sometimes you really don’t know until there’s live bullets how a guy’s going to respond,” Lubick said. “I was very impressed with his poise. He stood in there. He improvised when we needed him to, kept third-down and second-and-long situations alive just by making a play himself, never panicked, just showed a ton of poise. Not just for a first-time starter, but we forget he’s basically a freshman.”

Allen said he appreciates the way McCaffrey leads with energy and aggression. Players can feel that.