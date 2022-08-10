Nebraska's offense struggles as Huskers left looking for leadership

Nebraska’s offense struggled on Wednesday shake the mid-August doldrums, according to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, and one reason, quarterback Casey Thompson said, involved too few offensive players bringing energy during practice.

“Quite honestly, we need more people to speak up on offense,” Thompson said.

Receiver Trey Palmer was out because he didn’t feel well. More importantly, one of the team’s vocal leaders, left guard Turner Corcoran, didn’t practice again on Wednesday. He’s missed parts of camp with an undisclosed issue. He missed all of spring camp, too.

“Turner, he’s been out for a little bit,” quarterback Chubba Purdy said, “but he’s been a great leader, he’s been using his voice, and we’re super-excited to have him back.”

Brant Banks has played left guard in Corcoran’s absence. Asked when Corcoran might return, Whipple said, “whenever the medical people say.”

“I might have gone to Brown, but I didn’t major in science,” Whipple quipped.

Whipple said he wasn’t concerned that, ten days before a game in Ireland, his offensive line remained unsettled.

“It’s football,” Whipple said. “The safety of our players is No. 1. It’s going to happen during the season. We’re not going to have all five guys all the way through, so we’re building some depth. That’s the positive with it ... when he’s back, he’s back and ready to go. He’s showed enough as a guy who has played a lot. I’m not worried about him.”

Thompson said he and tight end Travis Vokolek try to lead the offense vocally, but Corcoran is that third guy. He hasn’t been practicing.