Nebraska's offense was a freight train blasting through Rutgers' defense in the second half

“The more I ran the ball between the tackles, the more they didn’t want to hit me,” said Mills, who broke off runs of 50 and 43 yards, among others. “I just kept pounding, pounding, pounding into them, and they really gave up.”

Better late than never. And never was definitely an option at SHI Stadium, just off the Jersey Turnpike. NU had 255 yards at halftime — and seven points. That was because of two Martinez fumbles and an interception he threw in Rutgers’ end zone. The Huskers trailed 14-7 because of it. Then, when they tied the game at 14 in the third quarter, the special teams nightmare of 2019 reared its head again as NU kicked the ball to All-Big Ten kick returner Aaron Cruickshank, who popped a 98-yarder for a touchdown to deliver Rutgers’ final points of the night. Playing for Wisconsin last year, Cruickshank returned a kickoff for a touchdown against NU, too.

“Our plan was not to kick it to him, we wanted to kick away from him,” Frost said, noting Nebraska’s “sky right” plan wasn’t working either, as Rutgers returned those lobs to its own 36, 44 and 50, respectively. “We wanted the ball kicked deep, away from him. I don’t really have an answer for you. Those are bad mistakes that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen.”