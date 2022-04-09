Nebraska's offense was 'a little ugly' at times, but lack of tackling makes it hard to evaluate

LINCOLN — A slow start for the offense Saturday was more thud than dud.

So said multiple red-clad Huskers after the unit — with a new offensive coordinator and multiple new assistants — managed just one touchdown in 13 first-half possessions on a windy Saturday inside Memorial Stadium.

In the absence of live tackling during that stretch, the “thud” format essentially transformed plays into touch football. Running backs and quarterbacks with the ball were often whistled down at an official's discretion near the line of scrimmage when a defender’s hand brushed their jersey.

“The D-line will just tap them and they’re down right there where really they would have gotten 10, 15 yards,” quarterback Chubba Purdy said. “We’ll be fine. We’ll be just fine.”

Added tight end Nate Boerkircher: “I think a lot of our guys are talented and would break a lot of tackles and not be down right away.”

The action went live in the second half, most of which featured a running clock and deep reserves at every position. The opening two quarters saw the offense — made up of first- second- and some third-teamers — end seven drives with a punt, three on downs and two on field-goal tries. The lone end-zone visit came late in the first quarter when running back Anthony Grant took a first-play handoff 60 yards after much of the defense thought he had been touched.

Starting quarterback Casey Thompson saw two series, completing three of four passes for 31 yards. He found Boerkircher twice for gains of 11 and 10 yards and another to receiver Trey Palmer for 10 more.

Thompson — the touted transfer from Texas — said his two goals Saturday were to run the offense and stay healthy. The Red team punted on both his possessions, prompting him to wonder if he would get a third try. Instead he watched from the sidelines as Logan Smothers and Purdy worked for the rest of the half.

“You for sure want to move the chains and you want to take care of the football,” Thompson said. “I know with the 1s we took care of the football today and we were able to get some positive plays and get our run game going, so that was good.”

That was a carryover from the rest of the spring, Thompson said. He threw 200-300 live balls in that time, he said, with 20-30 touchdowns and 4-5 interceptions.

Purdy, who went 5 of 10 for 63 yards, said the challenge for the offense now is less about learning the blended Mark Whipple/Scott Frost offense and more about reps. The unit operated at times without its top tight ends, two projected starting tackles, multiple key receivers and running back Gabe Ervin because of injuries and other circumstances.

Frost said the offense Saturday was “a little ugly” in spurts even as it was being “dreadfully simple” with its inside runs. Thud tackling makes it hard to evaluate the run game, he said. And it’s too early to judge the QBs who are all learning a new system.

“That’s why I think at times we looked like a million bucks and other times looked a little lost,” Frost said. “But I’ve seen good progress from that position from multiple guys. We gotta make a lot more ground up in the summer.”

Smothers, last year’s backup, finished 5 of 14 for 46 yards before Matt Masker, Heinrich Haarberg and Jarrett Synek handled the second half. Receiver Kamonte Grimes and Ty Hahn added touchdown grabs while Matthew Schuster and Synek ran for scores.

Frost said he saw a downhill push in the run game after halftime that was evident throughout spring.

Now, players said, the offense needs more time to coalesce before an August flight to Ireland opens the 2022 campaign. Quarterbacks working with receivers. The O-line together and healthy. Deepened understanding of how they talk about and study schemes together.

They’ve already made major strides this spring, they added. Even if the spring-game format kept that from being obvious.

“We need more work on Xs and Os and stuff on the field, particularly on offense where there’s new stuff,” Frost said. “We didn’t show any of it today but new stuff we’re doing that kids just need more reps at and we need to be a little tighter with everything we’re doing.”

