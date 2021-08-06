Nebraska's offensive line is like one big happy family

Piper, Benhart and Corcoran also live with quarterback Logan Smothers. The linemen held golf outings in the summer. They got to know each other especially well while quarantining during 2020.

“The great thing about the offensive line room, I don’t even know who’s 1s or 3s or 4s,” Piper said. “Everybody is intermixed. You go to the training table, everyone’s together. We’re just one big family right now.”

The weeks leading up to the Aug. 28 opener at Illinois are more about intangibles than technique, Jurgens said. The center chatted with Austin after Wednesday’s practice, not about blocking calls or snapping, but about how he can hold others to a high standard. If someone is supposed to step with their right foot but leads with their left, that can’t slide. Iron sharpens iron.

So a group that helped Nebraska rush for 4.82 yards per game last year and allowed two sacks per game — both top-50 nationally — presses on, donning full pads for the first time Thursday. It lost longtime left tackle (Jaimes) and two-year captain (Matt Farniok) to the NFL, but is as confident as ever that the Pipeline is up and running again.

Sichterman always looked up to players like Jaimes, and now the new blockers are looking up to him. He doesn’t take that responsibility lightly.