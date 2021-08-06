Nebraska's offensive line is like one big happy family

LINCOLN — The old guys needed a couple of roommates.
Brenden Jaimes and Ben Lingenfelter moved out after last season ended, so the 22-year-old trio of Matt Sichterman, Broc Bando and Hunter Miller began searching for replacements. The current and former Nebraska offensive linemen — Miller last played in 2019 — settled on teenaged freshmen Henry Lutovsky and Teddy Prochazka.
They now have an entire O-line under one roof.
“We’ve got a skinny center in Hunter Miller — that dude’s down a few pounds,” Sichterman said. “But yeah, it’s a good time, man.”
As much of an unknown as the Husker offense is this season, its front line is developing continuity. NU essentially starts over at running back and receiver, but can go two deep in the trenches with players who have multiple years in the program. It’s why coach Scott Frost said he’s most excited to see that unit on the field this fall.
Technically, none of the linemen are seniors and nine are freshmen or redshirt freshman — a fact deceiving and encouraging for the group’s outlook. Fourth-year sophomore Cam Jurgens holds 19 career starts at center. Projected starting left guard and redshirt frosh Ethan Piper has seven. Right tackle Bryce Benhart (eight) and left tackle Turner Corcoran (one) own early experience on the edges.
The head honcho is Jurgens, Piper said. Originally a tight end out of Beatrice in the 2018 class, Jurgens has become the one who lets others know if they made a mistake. Sichterman, too.
O-line coach Greg Austin calls it “horizontal leadership” when players who care about the program hold each other accountable. Too often in recent years the Huskers operated vertically, Austin said, with coaches needing to set the tone and provide most of the encouragement or correction.
That is no longer a problem for the offensive line.
“You take the wrong step (or) you’ve got your hands in the wrong spot, I damn near can’t even get a word in,” Austin said. “These guys are (barking) and I’m like, ‘Can I coach him, please?’ But those guys are on top of young guys, they’re coaching each other. They’re determined to make sure we’re successful and we know what we’re doing and that we’re detailed.”
The underclassmen don't let the instruction fall on deaf ears. Lutovsky and Prochazka — key parts of NU’s 2021 class — picked up the offense quicker than anyone Sichterman has seen on the line. He said they’re smart dudes and Lutovsky is already one of the strongest on the team. But they also benefit from living with veterans who can answer questions at their kitchen table.
About a dozen experienced O-linemen are available to them in addition to their coaches. Trent Hixson is a fifth-year junior and backup center with 12 starts. Utility-man Nouredin Nouili started seven games at Colorado State before transferring in a year ago. Brant Banks is entering his third season.
Piper, Benhart and Corcoran also live with quarterback Logan Smothers. The linemen held golf outings in the summer. They got to know each other especially well while quarantining during 2020.
“The great thing about the offensive line room, I don’t even know who’s 1s or 3s or 4s,” Piper said. “Everybody is intermixed. You go to the training table, everyone’s together. We’re just one big family right now.”
The weeks leading up to the Aug. 28 opener at Illinois are more about intangibles than technique, Jurgens said. The center chatted with Austin after Wednesday’s practice, not about blocking calls or snapping, but about how he can hold others to a high standard. If someone is supposed to step with their right foot but leads with their left, that can’t slide. Iron sharpens iron.
So a group that helped Nebraska rush for 4.82 yards per game last year and allowed two sacks per game — both top-50 nationally — presses on, donning full pads for the first time Thursday. It lost longtime left tackle (Jaimes) and two-year captain (Matt Farniok) to the NFL, but is as confident as ever that the Pipeline is up and running again.
Sichterman always looked up to players like Jaimes, and now the new blockers are looking up to him. He doesn’t take that responsibility lightly.
“I’ve seen guys in your shoes,” Sichterman said. “I saw Nick Gates when he was older. I saw Brenden Jaimes develop. You cannot settle, because there’s a high level we’ve got to get you to."
