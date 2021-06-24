Nebraska's outside 'backers fill a variety of roles, and Huskers have a variety of options

“Most of the time when we’re in our four-down front,” Dawson said, describing an alignment used by the Huskers often in 2021, “you’re going to see two big defensive tackles from (defensive line coach) Tony Tuioti, then you’re going to see two ‘defensive ends’ — and those guys are coming from my room. Now they may be in three-point stance, they may be in a two-point stance. That doesn’t change their job or their assignment.”

What can? How a play develops. In the run game, Dawson said outside ‘backers are often asked to “set the edge,” pushing and turning an offensive blocker in a way that funnels a ball carrier back toward middle linebackers.

“When I’m talking about setting the edge, I’m talking about not getting widened from your gap,” Dawson said.

At times though, an outside linebacker will be looking for a kick-out block — usually from an H-back or offensive lineman on the other side of the formation — and the goal will be to blow up the block and force the ball carrier outside, where inside linebackers and safeties can clean up the play.