Nebraska's outside 'backers fill a variety of roles, and Huskers have a variety of options

FREMONT — Mike Dawson played college football at UMass, and coached at Boston College, New Hampshire and Maine.
His New England accent isn’t always evident in a Midwestern crowd, but the Nebraska outside linebackers coach only needs a few days back home — or a few “adult beverages” he joked — for it to come back.
Perhaps it also emerges in NU’s defensive meetings, where Dawson is much like fans — opinionated. He has plenty of ideas for how each level of the D should function, including his own.
“Sometimes the Northeast in me can’t help itself,” Dawson said to a small crowd last week at Fremont’s Christensen Arena.
But Dawson’s job at the moment is outside ‘backers. And during the Big Red Blitz he offered a detailed tutorial of the many roles his players must fill.
A defensive end on one play. A nickelback on the next. Run defense assignments that depend on calls and shift-on-the-fly observations from his players.
Dawson has a word for all this that will be familiar to NFL draft diehards.
“Edge,” Dawson said, describing where outside ‘backers station themselves relative to the opposing offensive line.
Sometimes they’re looming outside a tight end in a 3-4 alignment. Sometimes they’re battling offensive tackles in a 4-3 alignment.
“Most of the time when we’re in our four-down front,” Dawson said, describing an alignment used by the Huskers often in 2021, “you’re going to see two big defensive tackles from (defensive line coach) Tony Tuioti, then you’re going to see two ‘defensive ends’ — and those guys are coming from my room. Now they may be in three-point stance, they may be in a two-point stance. That doesn’t change their job or their assignment.”
What can? How a play develops. In the run game, Dawson said outside ‘backers are often asked to “set the edge,” pushing and turning an offensive blocker in a way that funnels a ball carrier back toward middle linebackers.
“When I’m talking about setting the edge, I’m talking about not getting widened from your gap,” Dawson said.
At times though, an outside linebacker will be looking for a kick-out block — usually from an H-back or offensive lineman on the other side of the formation — and the goal will be to blow up the block and force the ball carrier outside, where inside linebackers and safeties can clean up the play.
Knowing how to do this well is challenging for any young player, Dawson said, especially in the Big Ten, full of experienced, jumbo-sized tight ends and offensive tackles with multiple years inside a strength-and-conditioning program. The bigger a Husker defender gets, and the more seasoned he is at learning the violent nuances of the role, the better.
That’s why Scottsbluff native Garrett Nelson, for example, started to catch fire late in 2020 after a rocky rookie season in 2019. He had 30 tackles, including four for loss, in eight games last year. Because the NCAA stopped eligibility clocks for COVID, Nelson is still a sophomore.
“Last year he started learning how to do, not just getting out there and playing,” Dawson said. “I think you saw some good improvement, especially toward the tail end of that season, being more physical, doing a better job rushing the quarterback.”
Dawson also expects to get a lot out of Pheldarius Payne after he played the fourth-most snaps of any outside ‘backer in 2020. Husker coaches believe Payne’s relentlessness and strength could give NU the pass rusher it has lacked for several years.
“He’s healthy — more healthy than he was probably last year, had a shoulder (injury), had a foot (injury), had some stuff going on,” Dawson said. “Now he’s getting to the point where he’s healthy, he’s got a full year under Zach Duval and his staff, so you’re going to be really excited to see a guy with a really great twitch, high motor.”
Sixth-year senior JoJo Domann and fourth-year junior Caleb Tannor have a more diverse skill set, Dawson said, and can “step out” and cover a receiver. Domann’s role on the defense is well-known and much-discussed, but Dawson said Tannor can do the same.
That quartet forms the nucleus of Nebraska’s outside linebacker room, and they’ll likely get the lion’s share of playing time.
But Dawson rattled off a series of young players to watch — scholarship guys and walk-ons. Blaise Gunnerson is one, as are Javin Wright and Isaac Gifford, who are learning Domann’s hybrid position. York’s Simon Otte has caught Dawson’s eye, as has Omaha Creighton Prep graduate John Bullock.
“He’s one of those guys, finds a way to get around, get to the ball, and also if the ball’s on the ground, he’s the one to scoop it up,” Dawson said of Bullock, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound redshirt freshman walk-on. “Those are intangibles that you can’t measure with a 40-yard dash or a bench press or a power clean, but those are things that will get you on the field.”
