Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne and Will Nixon enter transfer portal

Two Nebraska players from the 2020 class have entered the transfer portal with the start of spring practices only days away.

Outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne and slot receiver Will Nixon officially entered the portal Friday afternoon as they look to continue their careers elsewhere. Their decisions push the total to 11 Huskers to leave since last November as player movement has exploded across college football with the new one-time free transfer rule in place.

Payne reenters the portal after spending 11 days there in December. The defender eventually withdrew his name at that time – part of roughly 2% of FBS transfers to do so – but goes back in ahead of his fifth college campaign. Payne appeared in 18 games in two seasons as a Husker (no starts) with 40 total tackles including three sacks. He played 229 snaps last fall but missed the final two games with an injury and appeared to be a top option at outside ‘backer in the spring beyond projected starters Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor.

Payne arrived as a junior-college transfer from Lackawanna College, which was the only option the Virginia native had out of high school because of poor grades and a relative lack of strength. He built up both there over the next two years while hounding opposing quarterbacks and flipped from NC State to Nebraska late in 2019.

Shifting from lineman to linebacker in Lincoln, the 6-foot-3 Payne eventually bulked up to 260 pounds in a process delayed by an injury and the pandemic. He logged 19 tackles (2.5 for loss) last season.

“I’m a day-by-day, game-by-game type of guy,” Payne said during the fall. “So as much as I can get in a game, that’s what I reach for.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Nixon was originally recruited as a “Duck-R” threat – that is, someone who could catch passes in the slot and take occasional handoffs the way Wan’Dale Robinson did. But an ACL tear in the summer of 2020 ended his freshman season before it began. He appeared in three games last fall and made one catch for 5 yards.

Nixon – whose father, Jeff Nixon, is the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers – has four years left to play four. His departure is part of a transformation of the receiver room with new position coach Mickey Joseph now in place along with five new offseason additions.

Nebraska spring practices begin Monday.​

