Nebraska's QB coach shares thoughts on Adrian Martinez's performance this season

LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been "good" at making plays while not trying too hard to make a play, position coach Mario Verduzco said Tuesday.

But as soon as Verduzco — talking to the media for the first time since preseason camp — said the word "good," he switched gears.

"None of that matters," Verduzco said. "What only matters is this game this Saturday. And after this game this Saturday, the only thing that matters is the game after that. Doesn't matter what he's doing well. It just matters what he's going to do well this Saturday."

Verduzco said he's not coaching Martinez any differently, but he did talk differently about the fourth-year starting quarterback. Verduzco said he's focused on Martinez eliminating every mistake, doing his own job without trying to do anyone else's, and staying in the moment.

"The most important thing I can do for a young guy in that situation is just be consistent and not change who I am," Verduzco said.

He has altered to some degree how he coaches Martinez during the game since he's now on the sidelines instead of in the coaches box. Verduzco said Scott Frost requested that move. Verduzco has only been on the sidelines four years in his long career.