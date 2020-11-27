Nebraska's quarterback rotation produced mixed results against Iowa

Martinez played the entirety of seven NU possessions while McCaffrey led two. They split the penultimate drive of the game — with their team down by six and 8:21 left in regulation — by using McCaffrey for the first three snaps and Martinez for the latter three. The sequence ended with a punt.

The second half otherwise belonged to the captain Martinez, who led an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive out of intermission but followed by producing three punts and the game-ending turnover. That came when Iowa lineman Chauncey Golston hit the QB as he threw and Zach VanValkenburg grabbed the ball on the fly.

“Obviously there’s room for improvement,” Martinez said. “There always is.”

Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes for a season-high 174 yards while McCaffrey was mostly a running threat — logging five carries for 42 yards. Their combined totals of 21 of 25 passing for 195 yards and 17 rushes for 70 worked well in stretches, especially during a 13-point second quarter.

One beneficiary was sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who caught nine passes for 75 yards and added six carries for 42 more in one of his most active games as a Husker.