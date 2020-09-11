Nebraska's rapid COVID tests could soon be option for rest of Big Ten

Six days after the Aug. 5 unveiling of that schedule, presidents and chancellors scrapped it, choosing not to postpone the start of the season until Sept. 26, which is when the SEC will begin. Now, the earliest the Big Ten could begin, while still accommodating the typical four-week training camp, would be Oct. 17. Some teams, like Wisconsin and Penn State, are not conducting football operations right now because of either a spike in COVID-19 cases or overall campus concerns. Nebraska coach Scott Frost, in an interview with the World-Herald published Sept. 16, said NU could be ready in three weeks, if necessary. The Huskers have been practicing without pads multiple times per week, in roughly hour long stints, in accordance the NCAA-allowed 12-hours-per-week for teams not currently in season.