Nebraska's return to Oklahoma is a homecoming for Husker Radio Network's Jessica Coody

“Coach Stoops really knew that he had his guy,” Coody said. “There really wasn’t much time to think about, ‘Oh man, Bob Stoops is leaving. What’s going to happen with the program?’ And I think that was part of why Stoops did it in the timing that he did.”

Riley inherited a team loaded with talent (by Stoops’ design, Coody said). Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy race in 2016, would win it in Riley’s first season. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown was a second-team All-American in 2016 and tight end Mark Andrews earned first-team All-Big 12 honors the season before Riley took over.

“There weren’t a lot of tweaks,” Coody said. “It was a well-oiled machine and Lincoln really didn’t tinker with it much that first year.”

In the years since, Riley has proven himself among the elite minds in college football. Speedy scrambler Kyler Murray followed the more pocket-bound Mayfield. Power-running Jalen Hurts followed Murray, and Spencer Rattler — who’s totaled 219 rushing yards in 13 career starts — brought the operation full circle.

Riley built elite offenses around each player. The Sooners ranked first in yards per play with Mayfield and Murray and third with Hurts. They ranked 10th with Rattler despite losing several pieces on offense last season.