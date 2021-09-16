Nebraska's return to Oklahoma is a homecoming for Husker Radio Network's Jessica Coody

LINCOLN — When Jessica Coody joined the Huskers Radio Network in May, she caught fans by surprise.
She had spent the previous nine years in Sooner country, so leaving OU for NU — even 11 years after they’d played their last game — felt wrong.
“Nebraska? You can’t go to Nebraska,” Coody remembers hearing.
She will return wearing different colors to broadcast Sports Nightly from Fassler Hall in Oklahoma City on Friday and work the sideline for Huskers Radio on Saturday.
Ahead of her homecoming, Coody spoke with The World-Herald about Lincoln Riley’s ascension and evolution as coach, how the Sooners have built elite offenses around many different quarterbacks and more. That story begins with a national championship in a different sport.
Just after 9 p.m. on June 6, 2017, Oklahoma pitcher Paige Lowary fielded a chopper and made the final putout to clinch the Sooners’ fourth national championship in softball. While her teammates mobbed her in the circle, Bob Stoops planned the football program’s future. Stoops decided to retire, and he preferred Riley, then his offensive coordinator, as his replacement. He also preferred not to cause a fuss.
So 19 hours after that final out, Stoops announced his retirement. OU introduced Riley as its coach that same day. Coody sees more than coincidence in that timeline.
“Coach Stoops really knew that he had his guy,” Coody said. “There really wasn’t much time to think about, ‘Oh man, Bob Stoops is leaving. What’s going to happen with the program?’ And I think that was part of why Stoops did it in the timing that he did.”
Riley inherited a team loaded with talent (by Stoops’ design, Coody said). Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy race in 2016, would win it in Riley’s first season. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown was a second-team All-American in 2016 and tight end Mark Andrews earned first-team All-Big 12 honors the season before Riley took over.
“There weren’t a lot of tweaks,” Coody said. “It was a well-oiled machine and Lincoln really didn’t tinker with it much that first year.”
In the years since, Riley has proven himself among the elite minds in college football. Speedy scrambler Kyler Murray followed the more pocket-bound Mayfield. Power-running Jalen Hurts followed Murray, and Spencer Rattler — who’s totaled 219 rushing yards in 13 career starts — brought the operation full circle.
Riley built elite offenses around each player. The Sooners ranked first in yards per play with Mayfield and Murray and third with Hurts. They ranked 10th with Rattler despite losing several pieces on offense last season.
“All of those quarterbacks were different,” Coody said. “But he knows what makes them tick and how to get the best out of them. He figured out how to utilize his personnel best.”
That includes OU’s running backs, a position that Riley didn’t incorporate as much during his stint at East Carolina. During the five seasons Riley spent as the Pirates’ offensive coordinator, they never averaged more than 35.6 carries per game, which would have ranked 94th in FBS last season.
When Oklahoma fullback Dimitri Flowers saw those numbers, Coody said Flowers considered transferring. But after talking with Riley, Flowers stayed. The Sooners ran the ball 44 times per game in Riley’s first season as offensive coordinator and haven’t dipped below 37 since. Flowers scored 13 touchdowns in three seasons under Riley. And the Air Raid Sooners boasted a 1,000-yard rusher five years years in a row.
“(Riley) figured out how to utilize the run game and how that opens things up,” Coody said. “He can find the weaknesses in the defense and he identifies that pretty quickly, and then can exploit that.”
Oklahoma needed all the offense it could muster during Riley’s early days. The Sooners ranked no better than 74th in opponent yards per play during Riley’s first three seasons and 95th in 2018, which cost OU in its 45-34 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
So Riley hired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who brought a new philosophy to Norman. Oklahoma had to accept that it couldn’t shut down Big 12 offenses; it could only impede their progress. And most importantly, it couldn’t let opponents’ success snowball.
“You can have a bad play, but you can’t have a bad day,” Coody said, quoting one of Grinch’s mantras.
Since Grinch took over, the Sooners have gradually seen fewer bad days on defense. They improved to 51st in opponents’ points per play during Grinch’s first season and 29th last year. Coody said it took Riley awhile to embrace watching his defense win in practice.
“But then I realized, ‘OK, if the defense is having a good day, that’s good for our football team,’” Coody remembered Riley saying.
Nebraska’s return to Norman will mark another important day for Riley’s team. Coody said she anticipates the Sooners are discussing the game just like Nebraska players. Control the emotions, appreciate the history.
Coody expects to see a lot of pageantry celebrating the ’71 game, and she would know. She still covered the Sooners when they were planning it.
She also anticipates OU fans to pay “healthy respect” to the Huskers, even if they poached Coody from its media scene.
“I know that Sooner fans are really, really excited for Nebraska to be there,” Coody said. “I don’t know what they’re going to be like in game, but I think leading up to the game and after the game, I think they’ll be pretty kind and welcoming and excited to have Nebraska fans there.”