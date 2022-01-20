Nebraska's school-record number of early enrollees reflects national trends

The total number of early arrivals continues to rise for Nebraska. And their backgrounds are more diverse than ever.
The Huskers’ recent recruiting history mirrors the changing trends across college football about how and when programs add to their rosters. NU’s only January scholarship arrivals in the 2016 cycle, for example, were a pair of high school prospects: quarterback Patrick O’Brien and receiver Derrion Grim.
That number jumped to 14 for the 2021 class — 11 preps, three transfers — as graduating early and getting a head start through spring ball became a more popular strategy for teenage prospects while the transfer portal also gained traction.
On the surface, Nebraska’s 26 scholarship acquisitions for the 2022 cycle are on par with previous years. But a closer look reveals another major shift.
A school-record 16 players are enrolling in classes this month. Five of those are coming from high school and three from junior college. The other eight are out of the portal.
Many of the transfers aren’t long-term projects looking to acclimate to college but rather ready-made contributors.
NU’s incoming offensive linemen — Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State) and Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado) — are both 22-year-olds working on their master’s degrees. Brian Buschini (Montana) is the reigning FCS punter of the year. Quarterback Casey Thompson (Texas) was a 10-game starter last season after earning his degree in sports management in 3½ years in May.
“The reason why I wanted to rush my undergrad process is so whenever I became the guy in Year 4, I’d have more time to watch film and meet with my receivers and also more time to get treatment,” Thompson said last fall. His fifth season will be at Nebraska, where he will reap similar benefits.
The Huskers had virtually no midyear transfers from four-year programs before 2019, when Oklahoma State defensive lineman Darrion Daniels arrived as a graduate to play with his brother, Damion. Offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (Colorado State) was the only one in 2020 — he arrived as a walk-on before going on scholarship a year later. Three more came in time for spring ball in 2021: inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic (Northern Iowa), running back Markese Stepp (Southern California) and receiver Samori Touré (Montana).
This is the first cycle since the NCAA granted a one-time transfer to all student-athletes without the one-year sit-out penalty or a waiver appeal process. Nebraska’s portal additions already on campus are receivers Trey Palmer (LSU) and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), quarterback Chubba Purdy (Florida State) and defensive back Tommi Hill (Arizona State), along with Thompson, Buschini, Anthony and Williams. Kicker Timmy Bleekrode will join in the summer after graduating from Furman. Running back Deondre Jackson (Texas A&M) originally planned to be in the mix right away but an academic snag means he will wait until May.
The advantage to the streamlined process of the portal is that all the January transfers are able to compete in spring ball. Their chances to contribute to the upcoming season spike accordingly.
The window hasn’t yet closed on more early enrollees jumping in, either.
Nebraska is reportedly in the running for defensive back Omar Brown (Northern Iowa), who was the FCS defensive freshman of the year in 2019 and entered the portal Tuesday. The Huskers were in pursuit of accomplished defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (Miami) before he committed to Arizona State on Wednesday.
Though UNL classes started Tuesday, students have until Jan. 25 to register for full-semester courses.
“There’s going to be a lot of new faces when we get back after Christmas break, both in the coaches offices and in the meeting rooms with the new players,” coach Scott Frost said last month. “I’m really looking forward to starting fresh with that group of guys and adding them to the young talent and the young leaders that we have on our football team and plowing our way forward.”
Five of Nebraska’s 13 high school signees are on campus early in quarterback Richard Torres, receiver Victor Jones, offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and defensive back Jaeden Gould. All three new junior college recruits — safety DeShon Singleton, cornerback Javier Morton and running back Anthony Grant — are also immediately in the fold.
