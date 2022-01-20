Nebraska's school-record number of early enrollees reflects national trends

The advantage to the streamlined process of the portal is that all the January transfers are able to compete in spring ball. Their chances to contribute to the upcoming season spike accordingly.

The window hasn’t yet closed on more early enrollees jumping in, either.

Nebraska is reportedly in the running for defensive back Omar Brown (Northern Iowa), who was the FCS defensive freshman of the year in 2019 and entered the portal Tuesday. The Huskers were in pursuit of accomplished defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (Miami) before he committed to Arizona State on Wednesday.

Though UNL classes started Tuesday, students have until Jan. 25 to register for full-semester courses.

“There’s going to be a lot of new faces when we get back after Christmas break, both in the coaches offices and in the meeting rooms with the new players,” coach Scott Frost said last month. “I’m really looking forward to starting fresh with that group of guys and adding them to the young talent and the young leaders that we have on our football team and plowing our way forward.”