Nebraska's 'Sea of Red' promotion sells 4,000 fan cutouts for inside Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — When Nebraska football hosts Wisconsin next week for its home opener, fans who aren't able to attend the games in Memorial Stadium — because of Big Ten rules — will be able to watch warmups and the Tunnel Walk via a "second screen" on Huskers.com, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Tuesday night on his monthly radio program.

"It won't be the same, but it will be fun," Moos said. Moos has been in favor of having fans in the stadium, but Big Ten rules won't allow it. The Huskers' "Sea of Red" promotion has sold 4,000 fan cutouts inside the stadium, Moos said, with only a few left available in the Tunnel Walk area.

Moos said the areas around the stadium will be “pretty quiet” with no organized events on campus. He expected Husker fans would gather around town, though, and told fans to stay socially distant and wear masks.

