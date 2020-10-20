Nebraska's 'Sea of Red' promotion sells 4,000 fan cutouts for inside Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — When Nebraska football hosts Wisconsin next week for its home opener, fans who aren't able to attend the games in Memorial Stadium — because of Big Ten rules — will be able to watch warmups and the Tunnel Walk via a "second screen" on Huskers.com, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Tuesday night on his monthly radio program.
"It won't be the same, but it will be fun," Moos said. Moos has been in favor of having fans in the stadium, but Big Ten rules won't allow it. The Huskers' "Sea of Red" promotion has sold 4,000 fan cutouts inside the stadium, Moos said, with only a few left available in the Tunnel Walk area.
Moos said the areas around the stadium will be “pretty quiet” with no organized events on campus. He expected Husker fans would gather around town, though, and told fans to stay socially distant and wear masks.
More notes from Moos' chat on the radio:
» Antigen testing — six days a week — for Nebraska football players, coaches and support staff has gone very well, Moos said. Even if there's positive tests, Moos said, the frequency of testing will get those people isolated quickly. Echoing NU coach Scott Frost, Moos said he's confident Nebraska can play games. The "lemonade in the bucket of lemons" of not playing right away, Moos said, was watching the struggles in other leagues — the Big 12, SEC and ACC — that the Big Ten can take notes on.
"It's worked very well," Moos said. "We're going to see once we get on airplanes and stay in hotels and get on different campuses."
The Big Ten is paying for the antigen testing up front, Moos said, but the costs of the testing will be reduced in the Big Ten payouts to various schools.
"We will feel it in the end," Moos said.
» NU has brought back "several" of its previously-furloughed workers, Moos said, mostly in the nutrition and training table department, but also a few in game management departments.
» Moos confirmed a World-Herald report that the NU track and field team had shut down practice due to a COVID-19 outbreak of positive tests. Moos said the track and field team had still shut down practice.
» News on Big Ten basketball schedules should be available later this week, Moos said. NU would like to have fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena for games.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.