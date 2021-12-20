Nebraska's search document preached patience, analytics in hunt for new Husker coaches

Whipple liked Frost – “Scott was the reason,” he took the job, he said - and he didn’t shy from running an offense that needs to help the Huskers make a bowl game in 2022.

“I’m a guy that likes challenges,” Whipple said. “I’ve been everything, done anything, but I hadn’t been at Nebraska. I hadn’t coached in the Big Ten.”

Frost said he talked to and sat down with “really unbelievable guys” and was “encouraged” by the process that landed Whipple.

“If I am going to take a step back at all from coaching offense and calling plays,” Frost said, “I wanted someone who has done it a lot, who was experienced, had done it at an elite level, who had coached at an elite level and that I felt like could go into a room and take over and be the face of the offense.”

Had NU not waited – and simply hired from whichever pool was available in the opening week – Whipple would either still be at Pittsburgh, some other school or retired.