 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Nebraska's search document preached patience, analytics in hunt for new Husker coaches
3 comments
top story

Nebraska's search document preached patience, analytics in hunt for new Husker coaches

Husker football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN – In the first week of Scott Frost’s search for a new group of offensive assistants, noise grew louder about whether Nebraska head football coach and his team of advisors were taking too long to make decisions. What was the point of firing four assistants with three weeks left in the season, after all, if not to get a head start on the hiring?

But in crafting NU search framework, Frost directed his staff – including a private analytics consultant – to focus on five areas as Nebraska created a large pool of candidates.

The first of five areas: Patience.

Why? According to the framework, Nebraska expected a “tremendous” churn of assistant coaches in the week between the end of the regular season and the conference title games and did not, as a result, want to prematurely cross any potential candidates off its list.

New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was one of the men still coaching during that conference title week. He helped lead Pittsburgh to an ACC title and quarterback Kenny Pickett to a spot at the Heisman Trophy finalist ceremony. Less than a day after the Panthers celebrated that conference crown, Whipple was sitting down with Frost in Scottsdale, Arizona for the OC opening.

The two hit it off.

Whipple liked Frost – “Scott was the reason,” he took the job, he said - and he didn’t shy from running an offense that needs to help the Huskers make a bowl game in 2022.

“I’m a guy that likes challenges,” Whipple said. “I’ve been everything, done anything, but I hadn’t been at Nebraska. I hadn’t coached in the Big Ten.”

Frost said he talked to and sat down with “really unbelievable guys” and was “encouraged” by the process that landed Whipple.

“If I am going to take a step back at all from coaching offense and calling plays,” Frost said, “I wanted someone who has done it a lot, who was experienced, had done it at an elite level, who had coached at an elite level and that I felt like could go into a room and take over and be the face of the offense.”

Had NU not waited – and simply hired from whichever pool was available in the opening week – Whipple would either still be at Pittsburgh, some other school or retired.

Frost, who graduated from NU with a degree in finance, likes numbers and the objective conclusions they reach, so he was engaged in the analytics process, according to those with knowledge of the search. Nebraska and Frost, according to the framework, had four more areas of focus:

>>Being comprehensive in talking to coaches outside the circle of current relationships. That contrasted with Frost’s approach when he took the NU job of bringing his entire group of assistant coaches from Central Florida. Nebraska reached out to a wide variety of candidates, and, as the coaching churn continued – such Brian Kelly moving from Notre Dame to LSU – certain options moved up the board.

>>Wanting at least three years of high-level coaching experience to better determine the ceiling and floor of a candidate. Whipple, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola all fit that bill, as Raiola had worked four seasons inside the Chicago Bears organization as a line coach while Whipple and Joseph have spent decades in the industry.

>>NU sought “multi-tool” coaches who filled a variety of roles. Whipple will be the OC and also coach quarterbacks. Joseph will coach receivers, serve as associate head coach, and also help super-charge Nebraska’s recruiting efforts in Louisiana and elsewhere with his contacts and effort. Already, he flipped receiver Decoldest Crawford from LSU to the Huskers.

“I’m probably hated in Louisiana because I went out and offered all their top recruits,” Joseph joked last week. “But, so far, I’ve been having people – the guys I know throughout the country, the connections I have – say ‘congratulations.’ They’re still willing to help me, help land some kids. It’s been open arms.”

>>In trying to create balance on the offensive side of the ball, NU wanted to emphasize recruiting at the skill spots – like receiver – with a “coach heavy” approach at offensive line and quarterback. Recruit outside in and develop inside out, in other words.

In the coaching profile developed by NU and the firm, Raiola’s experience with the Bears – and as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame under Harry Hiestand – reflected well on his candidacy. Then Raiola’s presentation impressed Frost, he said on Signing Day.

“When I sat down and watched film with Donovan and watched what he was teaching and what was being done, I felt like it would make a big difference on our offensive line,” Frost said. Raiola has “really modern” teaching techniques that will “guys ripping off the ball and running and trying to get people moved.”

Raiola had a formal in-person interview with Nebraska almost a week before he was hired. That was the last step in NU’s search process that included creating the pool of candidates, conducting phone interviews and, finally, sitting down with finalists.

In the case of offensive coordinator, Nebraska interviewed at least three, according to sources: Whipple, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Virginia’s Robert Anae.

From a data-driven perspective, Whipple did well on multiple fronts. His offenses had total balance – a 51-to-49 run-to-pass ratio – while his offenses, over the years, were in the top quartile of FBS quarterback rating and yards per attempt. Whipple’s offenses averaged a snap every 26 seconds – which fits Frost’s interest of using pace – and were in the top 30% in sacks allowed, as Whipple drills into his quarterbacks the need to get rid of the ball.

“Guys who hold on to the ball – that ain’t getting it done,” Whipple said.

NU’s dossier judged Joseph to be one of the two or three best receivers coaches in the country, and such a good recruiter that his prospects actually ranked higher than LSU’s own lofty annual team rankings. LSU had six receivers drafted – four in the first two rounds – in Joseph’s five years as an assistant coach.