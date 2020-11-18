Nebraska's second-half struggles need context, coordinators say

“You come out of halftime and you’re up by 30 points, you play a little bit differently (than) if you’re down by 30 points as far as your mindset, scoring points, the whole deal,” Lubick said. “I think each game is different.”

NU adjusting recruiting for 2022 class

As much as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the recruiting process for the 2021 recruiting class, Nebraska assistant Sean Beckton said more changes are coming for the next cycle.

Nebraska is doing more Zooms and virtual tours than ever, Beckton said. Sundays are big recruiting days for the staff as they show off the facilities and campus to prospects. The tight ends coach said he expects 2022s to start making their choices not long after the early signing period for 2021 players next month.

“It’s just going to snowball from there,” Beckton said.

Nebraska has offered 288 recruits for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports database, though it is without a public pledge so far. Beckton said it’s a “tricky situation” to evaluate them moving forward since the dead period has endured since March, preventing in-person evaluations. Coaches are studying full game film of players, putting stars by names of recruits they don’t see progressing through the season.