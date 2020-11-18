Nebraska's second-half struggles need context, coordinators say

Nebraska coaches are aware of the disparity. The Huskers have been outscored 59-6 after halftime in their first three games.
But the team’s coordinators said Tuesday the gap doesn’t bother them as much as the raw numbers suggest.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the focus last week was starting fast after Ohio State and Northwestern had scored on every drive to open a half against them. Now the intensity needs to sustain into the third and fourth quarters, he said.
“I don’t think it’s scheme or anything like that,” Chinander said. “I think it’s just we’ve got to be dialed in and we’ve got to play complementary football.”
Matt Lubick, the offensive coordinator, said every game has its own context. Nebraska led Penn State 27-6 at the break, for example, and consciously tried to kill clock the rest of the way.
NU’s second-half possessions resulted in three punts, a field goal and an interception. Only one drive lasted beyond four plays. Penn State, meanwhile, missed a field goal and scored a pair of touchdowns and field goals before its last two drives stalled in the red zone.
“You come out of halftime and you’re up by 30 points, you play a little bit differently (than) if you’re down by 30 points as far as your mindset, scoring points, the whole deal,” Lubick said. “I think each game is different.”
NU adjusting recruiting for 2022 class
As much as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the recruiting process for the 2021 recruiting class, Nebraska assistant Sean Beckton said more changes are coming for the next cycle.
Nebraska is doing more Zooms and virtual tours than ever, Beckton said. Sundays are big recruiting days for the staff as they show off the facilities and campus to prospects. The tight ends coach said he expects 2022s to start making their choices not long after the early signing period for 2021 players next month.
“It’s just going to snowball from there,” Beckton said.
Nebraska has offered 288 recruits for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports database, though it is without a public pledge so far. Beckton said it’s a “tricky situation” to evaluate them moving forward since the dead period has endured since March, preventing in-person evaluations. Coaches are studying full game film of players, putting stars by names of recruits they don’t see progressing through the season.
Quick hits
» No matter which quarterback Illinois starts Saturday, Chinander said his defense will be ready for anything. The bigger running threat is Isaiah Williams while Brandon Peters is eligible to return after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. But both will run and throw, Chinander said, and NU has plenty of experience defending mobile quarterbacks from its own team.
Said Chinander: “There’s different tweaks involved. So we just gotta tweak our scheme a little bit.”
» Nebraska kicker Connor Culp, a grad transfer, said he hasn’t yet thought about possibly returning in 2021 amid the eligibility freeze.
» Tight end Jack Stoll returned from a knee injury to play a handful of snaps against Penn State last weekend and Beckton said the senior is “starting to progress” to his normal reps in practice this week.
“He’s the core of our tight end room, he’s the leader of it,” Beckton said. “Obviously he gave us a spark.”
» Beckton said the Penn State front seven was “better than Ohio State athletically” and provided a big blocking challenge for his group.
» Kickoff coverage was “probably the best we’ve had in years here at Nebraska,” Beckton said. PSU returned four kickoffs for 51 total yards (12.8 average).
Nebraska hosts Penn State in first home game of the season
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.