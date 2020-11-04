Nebraska's secondary will mix alpha dogs and young pups at Northwestern

LINCOLN — Travis Fisher wants to eyeball a recruit in person before he’s comfortable offering him a scholarship.
Film doesn’t lie, but it doesn’t tell enough truths for the Nebraska defensive backs coach. So two years before a pandemic made his and every other coach’s lives harder, he went to visit defensive back Quinton Newsome, a rising prospect northeast of Atlanta.
Most schools were recruiting Newsome for safety, his position at North Gwinnett High School. Fisher, who’d seen Newsome play cornerback on film in previous years, had a more open mind as his gaze moved toward Newsome’s cleats.
The difference between a pure safety and a corner can be found there.
“I saw his feet — he has very good, quick feet,” Fisher said. “Guys like that — who play safety and corner, but at the same time have the feet to play corner — I knew right away he can play corner here.”
Newsome, a sophomore, will likely do some of that Saturday. He may even start at Northwestern in the absence of junior Cam Taylor-Britt, who has to miss the first half of the game because of a targeting penalty suspension.
Senior safety Deontai Williams has to sit for the same reason. At his spot, redshirt freshman Myles Farmer, who played high school football on the west side of Atlanta, will likely get the nod.
Two defensive backs from Fisher’s much-ballyhooed 2019 recruiting class taking their biggest cuts in a Big Ten tilt. Fisher isn’t blinking and doesn’t expect Newsome or Farmer to either.
“We just keep rolling so that whoever’s in the game, they’re starters in my eyes,” Fisher said.
The Wildcats (2-0) pose a lesser challenge in the passing game than Ohio State. Against the Buckeyes, NU defensive backs played their roles “top down,” Fisher said, defending first against deeper routes run by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — Ohio State connected on just one pass longer than 30 yards — and challenging shorter, sawed-off routes when they could. OSU quarterback Justin Fields, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, had an easy day of pitch and catch with just one incompletion.
Northwestern lacks a receiver as good as Olave or Wilson. In two games, the Wildcats have hit just two passes of 20 yards or longer, and none of 30 yards. Running backs and tight ends comprise nearly 40% of Northwestern’s receptions. New quarterback Peyton Ramsey — formerly at Indiana — is more of a game manager the Wildcats like to put on the move off play-action run fakes. Ramsey lacks the same weaponry he enjoyed with IU’s receivers.
So it’s an opportunity for Nebraska’s secondary, and the defense as a whole, to get more aggressive.
That style suits the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Farmer, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. Second only to injured corner Braxton Clark in terms of size, Farmer can be physical when tackling a runner, Chinander said, but has enough speed that NU feels OK with him covering slot receivers and tight ends in single coverage. Being able to cover ground on a deep post is a must for any safety, and Farmer can do that too, Chinander said.
“He’s what we were looking for when we recruited those guys. I think he’s going to come out and have a really good football game,” Chinander said. “He’s ready to play. He’s practiced the right way all through this fall camp, knowing that his shot is one play away. And he’s ready to take it.”
Pushing Farmer and Newsome for playing time are redshirt freshman Noa Pola-Gates — Chinander called him a “twitchy” athlete — and true freshmen Ronald Delancy and Isaac Gifford. That trio is also making appearances on special teams.
Gifford is the younger brother of former Husker outside linebacker Luke Gifford, whom Chinander liked for his size, smarts and underrated athleticism. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Isaac Gifford has similar traits, Chinander said. As Gifford's career progresses, he could get a look at outside linebacker, similar to JoJo Domann.
“Isaac’s more athletic than he gets credit for,” Chinander said. “He really understands football, he really wants to understand the game, he’s accountable, he’s dependable and he’s really going to work hard every single snap.”
Coupled with fifth-year seniors Dicaprio Bootle and Marquel Dismuke, Nebraska has a veteran/newcomer blend in the back end for one half at Northwestern. Taylor-Britt and Williams rejoin the active roster at halftime after their targeting suspensions.
Nebraska didn’t balk much at the penalty on Taylor-Britt, who deliberately jutted his helmet at a Buckeye running back near the end of a play. But the Huskers did not agree with three officials who flagged Williams in the fourth quarter, well after the game had been decided, for a violent hit on an OSU wideout.
Nebraska’s coach felt like Williams averted his head away from the tackle, landed his leading shoulder pad square in the “strike zone” of the chest, and didn’t launch himself in the air to do so. The penalty concerned Chinander not only for the repercussions for NU’s lineup, but the implications of what could happen to opposing receivers.
“It’s getting to the point," Chinander said, "where you’re telling those DBs ‘you’ve got to go real low’ and that’s just a shame, because I think there’s a lot more injuries that come from slicing guys knees out all the time than hitting in the strike zone where we’re teaching them to hit. So we’re going to talk to some Big Ten officials and see how they want us to correct it.
“I’m not questioning their call, I just want to get it corrected and make everybody play safely and appropriately.”