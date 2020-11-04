Nebraska's secondary will mix alpha dogs and young pups at Northwestern

That style suits the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Farmer, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. Second only to injured corner Braxton Clark in terms of size, Farmer can be physical when tackling a runner, Chinander said, but has enough speed that NU feels OK with him covering slot receivers and tight ends in single coverage. Being able to cover ground on a deep post is a must for any safety, and Farmer can do that too, Chinander said.

“He’s what we were looking for when we recruited those guys. I think he’s going to come out and have a really good football game,” Chinander said. “He’s ready to play. He’s practiced the right way all through this fall camp, knowing that his shot is one play away. And he’s ready to take it.”

Pushing Farmer and Newsome for playing time are redshirt freshman Noa Pola-Gates — Chinander called him a “twitchy” athlete — and true freshmen Ronald Delancy and Isaac Gifford. That trio is also making appearances on special teams.

Gifford is the younger brother of former Husker outside linebacker Luke Gifford, whom Chinander liked for his size, smarts and underrated athleticism. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Isaac Gifford has similar traits, Chinander said. As Gifford's career progresses, he could get a look at outside linebacker, similar to JoJo Domann.