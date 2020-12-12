Nebraska's Senior Day ceremony looked different thanks to COVID precautions

The coronavirus pandemic's impact on American life and culture trickled all the way down to how Husker football players celebrated Senior Day.

Instead of being able to run across the Memorial Stadium turf to meet their family with hugs and tears, Husker players instead lined up on the West sideline, in the frigid cold, and stood before their family, who were clapping in the bleachers. Stadium security personnel, in orange vets, were closer to the NU players than their parents.

The change in protocol is designed to protect the players from contracting COVID from family members who may unwittingly have the virus. Nebraska has so far been lucky during the season. It's only had one or two cases, coach Scott Frost said Thursday.

Each Husker was able to be greeted by coaches as they ran onto the field. Frost got a picture with each Husker, as well.

Photos: Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.