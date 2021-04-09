Nebraska's senior safeties aim to set tone, culture for Huskers' defense

LINCOLN — Call senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke enforcers. They want to set tone and culture on the defense — and the entire team.

And both said they have more to prove at Nebraska.

“I'm glad we both decided to come back to elevate our game to the next level, which before we even go to the next level, we want to maximize our ability on the field at the college level,” Dismuke said. “So when we came back it was about our potential on the team and as a player individually.”

Both said they thought the Huskers and defensive backs can make a statement.

“Just take everything day by day, try to get better, try to prove to the world that we better than what they expect us to be,” Williams said. “The world expects us to be a .500 team, a 75 (percent) team, no we are trying to win the (Big Ten) West.”

Williams added: “Our goal is to be top-10 defensive backs in the country. So that’s gotta be takeaways, that’s gotta be not getting beat deep, that’s gotta be making tackles.”

After three seasons together, Williams and Dismuke don’t have to communicate on the field, they can almost read each other’s minds.