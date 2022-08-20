Nebraska's sixth-year seniors aim to beat Father Time this season

LINCOLN — Broc Bando was not going to leave Lincoln on bed rest.

Nebraska’s likely starting right guard in the season opener against Northwestern battled mononucleosis for much of last season, his fifth with the program. He was diagnosed in September 2021, one day before he was supposed to start against Fordham. He missed four weeks, lost 30 pounds and didn’t feel completely “back” until Week 11 against Wisconsin.

He spent many days lying in bed, staring at his television and considering his football mortality.

“Damn, this is probably my last season,” Bando recalled thinking. “But I didn’t feel like it was. I wanted to come back.”

So he did.

Bando, along with center Trent Hixson and tight end Travis Vokolek, is one of three sixth-year seniors defying Father Time in their Husker tenures. They returned to reset NU’s losing record, bolster their on-field résumés and to maintain the kinship they’ve built among teammates.

What kept Bando fighting through his illness last year?

“My boys,” Bando said. “(It was) good to see their faces again, how they were cheering, and practicing, battling, pushing each other. I missed that (while) being by myself.”

Vokolek, entering his fourth season at Nebraska after two at Rutgers, knows the feeling. The tight end missed NU’s first three games of 2021 with an injury, and said this spring that the setback made for an “easy” decision to return.

The hard part came after Austin Allen, Vokolek’s position mate and a team captain, declared for the NFL draft. Absent Allen’s vocal leadership, tight ends coach Sean Beckton challenged Vokolek to assume that role this spring and for the upcoming season.

Vokolek felt “uncomfortable” as the voice of his peers because, as he said at Big Ten media days, “I’m not a huge vocal guy” and another injury kept him out of contact drills during spring practice.

But after one “tough talk” with the tight ends, Vokolek realized what Beckton already knew: His words held weight with NU’s younger players. They wanted his guidance. After all, he had been practicing Beckton’s teachings longer than any of them.

The adjustment has been challenging.

Vokolek said he leans on Allen, coach Scott Frost and his dad, D.J. (entering his first year as Husker quality control coach), for guidance on how to lead. But that responsibility comes with experience, and Vokolek knows where he stands on NU’s aging curve.

“I’m the oldest guy on the team,” Vokolek said. “(Allen’s) spot needed to be filled. I’ve been here for four years now, so I felt it was my duty to fill that spot.”

Bando feels it, too.

He’s thankful to have Hixson, the former walk-on who started 14 games at left guard and is fighting for the starting center spot this fall, playing next to him and sharing the leadership load.

“I don’t feel like the oldest guy here,” Bando quipped.

Barring another medical setback, 2022 is the last season where Bando can make those jokes. He has one more year to stamp a Husker legacy. Laying in bed last year — “I thought I was going to die,” Bando said — he wondered if he would ever play again.

Armed with another opportunity, Bando, Vokolek and Hixson are determined to maximize it.