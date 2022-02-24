 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's sold 37,000 tickets to spring game, but Trev Alberts wants more

Spring football starts Monday, and Athletic Director Trev Alberts wants former Huskers to take note. Nebraska has already sold 37,000 tickets for the spring game on April 9. But Alberts wants to attract more fans (and recruits).

He’s talked to BTN about airing it on TV. He’s extended invitations to former NU quarterback and current Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. He’d like it if Taylor and Frost discussed offense while mic’d up during the game.

“The more former players that can come back, the better,” Alberts said, because he views this as a pivotal spring for the Huskers.

For dozens of new players and a new coaching staff, April 9 represents their introduction to Husker Nation.

“It's really important trying to get as many visitors here as we possibly can,” Alberts said. "Recruits watch, future prospects watch, folks from across the country (watch). ... Having that many fans in our stadium for a spring scrimmage says a lot about our fan base and program.”

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

