Nebraska's spring game had a big final play, but the highlight was fans back in Memorial Stadium

“We’ve got humungous goals,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said of the Blackshirts. “Everybody individually is setting the highest goal they can set.”

Frost said the format favored the defense.

“If I was one of those guys, I would think it’s a little bit of a — joke is the wrong word, but it was too easy for them,” Frost said. “Going out and not having any live tackling and playing with a sped-up clock, I don’t think those guys thought they had to work very hard today. But we’ve got a lot of guys on that side of the ball playing well — playing a lot better than they did a year ago.”

Against reserve defenders in the second half, the White offense, behind strong line play and power runs from Jaquez Yant, got rolling. Yant, a 245-pound freshman walk-on, routinely ran over or carried defenders during his totes, which included a 21-yard touchdown. Two drives later, the White team, led by Haarberg, scored another touchdown, this time on a 29-yard run by Isaiah Harris, to take a 14-13 lead. Yant’s 63 yards was second to Marvin Scott, who had 75. Freshman Gabe Ervin had a game-high 12 carries for 57 yards, as well. Frost called them a bright spot of the scrimmage.