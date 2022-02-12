Nebraska's stable defense is set for rebuild at two positions this spring

LINCOLN — A schedule change for the 2022 Nebraska football season — in which NU will play Rutgers on a Friday night — prompted a memory from the last time the Huskers headed to New Jersey.
That would be a frigid late December in 2020, when Nebraska defeated RU 28-21 in an empty stadium despite trying to lose in almost every way imaginable. The Huskers committed four turnovers and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown. Those mistakes nearly nullified a 368-yard advantage.
But Nebraska’s defense held firm, limiting the Scarlet Knights to 44 yards in the second half.
“I think the defense has played well enough this year for us to win just about every game,” coach Scott Frost said that night. Aside from an off performance against Wisconsin last season, the same was true of the 2021 defense, which had almost all of the starters back from the 2020 bunch.
That’s not true headed in 2022. The four defensive backs who started Piscataway that December are gone to NFL dreams. So is do-it-all nickel JoJo Domann, nose tackle Damion Daniels and defensive end Ben Stille. One of the starting inside linebackers from that night, Will Honas, transferred to Kansas State.
Just four of the starters from that win 14 months ago remain on the roster. Three — Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor and Nick Henrich — are linebackers, who are part of NU’s most experienced position on defense.
The other is defensive tackle Ty Robinson. He and every defensive back on the team part of two position groups who are reloading this spring.
NU’s defense — the proverbial son who ate his vegetables and did his homework the last two seasons — has some depth-building to do in spring camp. And defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, talking in December, knew so even then.
“Who’s the next JoJo? I don’t know,” Chinander said. “I don’t know if there is another one. But whoever we put in that role, we’ve got to find out what they do best. Whoever’s going to be in those safety roles, what can they do best?”
Chinander is still looking for bodies to add on the defensive line. In January, he told The World-Herald the Huskers had a few targets it was trying to land. One of them was Nesta Jade Silvera, the Miami transfer who landed at Arizona State. NU will continue looking to add linemen and pass rushers when it takes its next dip into the transfer portal later this spring.
But Nebraska revamped its defensive secondary already, with position coach Travis Fisher adding transfers Tommi Hill (Arizona State) and Omar Brown (Northern Iowa) and junior college transfers DeShon Singleton and Javier Morton. NU’s goal is to blend those four into the returning players and come out with five defensive backs who can be used interchangeably in the scheme Chinander used for much of 2021.
“Let’s say you had five DBs you felt great about,” Chinander said. “Well, if somebody goes down, to not be able to get that fifth guy on the field and have to play maybe your eighth best guy — who is that safety — I think that’s a little bit crazy. So I think the flexibility — to not only play those guys where we need to and not only get the best 11 on the field, but, when the next guy’s up, how do we get him on the field — that’s a big deal today in college football.”
For most of 2021, those five DBs changed only when Deontai Williams hurt his knee at Minnesota, prompting an insertion of Myles Farmer into the lineup. Williams, along with Domann, Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke and Quinton Newsome, played the bulks of the snaps each game.
Now, Farmer and Newsome are the lone vets, although Isaac Gifford got playing time in the absence of Domann, who missed the final two games with a broken hand.
“Love the guys we have added,” Frost said in early February. “Watching them run around there is some real athletes in that group. (Travis) Fisher and (Erik) Chinander have their work cut out getting those guys ready to play but feel good about the talent that we added today in that position.”
Many of NU’s young defensive backs, plus the newcomers, have to learn the defense, which means Chinander is looking for traits beyond playbook mastery.
“Confidence, understanding of football,” Chinander said. “They don’t have to know how to run our defense right now, but an understanding of football. And then, the guys I look are the guys I feel are going to be able to go out there and go make mistakes and not worry about being wrong, just doing it 100 miles per hour.”
Singleton and Morton, Chinander said, have those traits.
“I’m pretty confident they’re going to go in there flying around, they’re going to hit people, they’re going to make mistakes, they’re going to get it corrected and they’re going to do it the right way,” Chinander said noting their “here we go” attitude to competition.
On the defensive line, NU will rely for now on Robinson, Casey Rogers and a barge of largely unproven backups — six scholarship reserves plus walk-on Colton Feist — this spring. Those seven combined for two tackles and a pass breakup last season.
NU’s linebackers largely return intact. Honas didn’t play in 2021, so the Huskers lost no statistics there. Henrich, Luke Reimer, Nelson, Tannor and Pheldarius Payne were regulars in 2021, while Chris Kolarevic, Garrett Snodgrass, Eteva Mauga-Clements and Blaise Gunnerson had their moments as backups. That position group might best approximate what Chinander envisions for his entire defense: A three-deep at every spot. 22? Chinander wants 33.
“You’re never going to be as good as you want to until you’re three-deep at every position and everybody knows that it’s always on the line. I want those guys to understand, (who) are here, that it’s always on the line. It’s on the line in the meeting room, it’s on the line in the weight room, it’s on the line in stretch, it’s on the line every single rep. So we’re bringing guys in here to compete and the best guy’s going to play. We’re not bringing guys in to start, we’re not bringing guys in to be backups. We’re bringing in guys to compete, and whoever’s the best is going to play football. And just because you’ve been here, or just because you have more reps than them doesn’t mean anything. It’s always on the line — and you’re going to be graded as such."
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH