Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka talks Donovan Raiola and Casey Thompson

LINCOLN — Teddy Prochazka’s first practice back after his knee surgery felt like his first practice as a freshman.
Prochazka hadn’t felt football's "initial shock,” as he called it, in 10 months. Hand placement, conditioning, hits.
“You have to roll with the punches,” the Elkhorn South grad said.
Two weeks into camp, those feelings are fading. Prochazka has shifted his focus toward building off the two starts he made last season. He said Wednesday that he wished he had more film to watch, but “I felt confident (last season),” he said. “It felt good to get those first game jitters out of the way.”
Now he’s got a new position coach, and he’s blocking for a new quarterback. Prochazka has high praise for both. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is a “really good communicator.”
“Sometime it could be a harsh thing,” Prochazka said. “He’s gonna make sure he’s not babying you. He’s gonna make sure to give you tough love (tell you) what you need to do, and over-communicate it so you can fully understand.”
Quarterback Casey Thompson helps, too. It’s easier to understand pass protection responsibilities when you know where your quarterback is going to be. And when Prochazka watches film, he sees consistency in Thompson’s dropbacks.
“I think that Casey does a good job of kind of knowing where he needs to be in that pocket,” Prochazka said. “You watch film, you know, ‘Ok, Casey's gonna be here. This is where everybody needs to be on this block.’ If I know where the quarterback is, I know where my body needs to be lined up to stop defenders from getting to him.”
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m. CST
Where: Dublin, Ireland
TV: FOX
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: BTN
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FS1
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17, 11 a.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FOX
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: TBD
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: FS1
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25, 3 p.m. CST
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: BTN
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
