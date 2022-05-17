Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka updates rehab progress from knee surgery

Teddy Prochazka’s jump shot was falling.

Last Saturday at Elkhorn South — Prochazka’s alma mater — the Huskers’ left tackle sunk 3-pointers before Husker Hoops Mania, an NIL-sponsored event where Prochazka’s NU teammates played basketball against Elkhorn teachers, Elkhorn athletes and participants from Special Olympics Nebraska (which benefited from the event’s proceeds).

Prochazka, who says he’s between 80 and 85% recovered from surgery that repaired a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee, was supposed to coach his teammates during Saturday’s event. But as he stroked warmup jumpers, his shooting form felt good. So did his left knee, and he craved competition.

He turned to one of his teammates.

“Tell coach I’m sorry,” Prochazka said, jokingly. “I might have to play.”

The last time Prochazka played anything, he was limping toward the home tunnel at Memorial Stadium. With 2:34 to play in the first half of the Huskers’ 32-29 loss to Michigan. Prochazka fell awkwardly while pass blocking for quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Prochazka knew immediately that his injury was serious.

“I heard the pop,” Prochazka said. “Everyone says they hear the pop (when it’s bad).”

His MRI the next morning confirmed Prochazka’s worst fears. He would miss the season and face a long rehab. He couldn’t walk for two weeks. He wore a brace for four more weeks. After earning a starting role six games into his freshman season, “It got yanked away from me,” Prochazka said. “It was pretty tough.”

The rehab was hard enough. Prochazka said he’d never suffered such a serious injury, which means he’d never performed the grueling exercises required to heal it.

His least favorite aspect: Blood flow restriction. Prochazka wore a cuff on his leg that restricted his circulation and made movements more difficult. He recalled the agony of performing leg extensions and single-leg squats while wearing the cuff.

“Whew,” Prochazka said. “That’s pain.”

Nothing hurt the rising sophomore more than the isolation from his teammates, though. Prochazka said he built strong relationships with his teammates while he was healthy — NU cornerback Tamon Lynum proved Prochazka’s point by interrupting the interview to say “I love you, Teddy!” But his injury took that camaraderie away.

Prochazka missed meetings and practices to receive treatment. He watched from the sidelines as the Huskers struggled without him. He missed his teammates as much as he missed playing.

“I was with them, but they were moving in one direction,” Prochazka said. “I had to focus on myself. It was tough and demanding on the mind.”

Then, slowly, Prochazka reintegrated himself into the locker room. He started walking. His boot came off. He rejoined meetings after NU’s first bye week last season, and rehab became “so much easier” from that point forward.

With just over 100 days until Nebraska’s season-opener against Northwestern, Prochazka has almost completed his recovery. He started running last week, which he described as “quite a shock.”

He was supposed to run 10 50-yard sprints, no problem during the season. But after two or three, he ran out of breath.

“Oh boy,” Prochazka said. “I was huffing and puffing. I quickly found out I wasn’t in the best of shape.

“It’s weird. My knee is different now.”

It’s getting stronger, though. Prochazka never played during Saturday’s charity event, and he acknowledged that coach was the “smart role” for him this year. But the knee felt good during warmups. His confidence in it grows every day.

When the Huskers open fall camp in late July, Prochazka thinks he’ll be ready to reclaim his starting spot. In spring camp, NU rotated Brant Banks and Ezra Miller at left tackle. Both struggled to block the Husker pass rushers in the spring game.

“I just got that date (in my head),” Prochazka said. “Once (fall camp) starts. I’m gonna be able to let loose a little bit. I’ve been held down, and I’m excited to get back for fall camp.”

