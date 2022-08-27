 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek expects ankle to 'be fine'

Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

The sixth-year tight end did not return to the game but he did tell reporters that the injury will not be an issue going forward.

“It was just a little ankle injury,” Vokolek said. “I’ll be fine.”

