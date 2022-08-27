Nebraska's Travis Vokolek expects ankle to 'be fine'

Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
The sixth-year tight end did not return to the game but he did tell reporters that the injury will not be an issue going forward.
“It was just a little ankle injury,” Vokolek said. “I’ll be fine.”
Photos: Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland
