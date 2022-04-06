Nebraska's Trent Hixson looking to take over as Huskers' new center

LINCOLN — Nebraska center Trent Hixson had to embrace the harder parts of leading the offensive line.

Holding others accountable for being on time. Correcting a teammate when he makes a mistake and giving him “tools” to fix the error.

“You’ve got to do some of the uncomfortable stuff,” Hixson said.

While tackles tend to be the spotlight players on the offensive line, centers usually have the loudest voice. So Hixson, a sixth-year senior vying to replace three-year starter Cam Jurgens, stretched himself in spring camp.

“I’m the one who sets everything up,” Hixson said, “so I try to make sure everyone’s in position to do what they need to do. If I don’t tell somebody something and they mess up, I feel like it’s on me.”

And while “pass blocking is pass blocking” in any offense — same keys, mostly the same techniques — NU chose to overhaul its run blocking style with the hire of assistant Donovan Raiola, who teaches linemen to be more aggressive in their attack of defenders and relentless in driving them off the ball.

Hixson, like his teammates, gave the new style and his new line coach a glowing review. Raiola brings a “mentality” to the practice field, Hixson said, that he expects his linemen to emulate, but he has a professional, clinical side, too.

“He’s cool, calm, collected, and he’s ready to go,” Hixson said of Raiola, in his first year as a full-time collegiate assistant. “And when he needs to get on guys, he gets on guys. It’s just a good experience working with him.”

The Omaha Skutt graduate opted to take a sixth year once coaches offered him the chance at it. COVID-related NCAA rules allowed Hixson a final season and, given how 2020 and 2021 had gone, he had a sour taste in his mouth.

After starting every game at left guard in 2019, he played three in 2020 and five in 2021 at the position as Nouredin Nouili made a move up the depth chart.

Nouili seems set at left guard again. And Hixson may have had trouble finding playing time if Jurgens hadn’t declared for the NFL draft. Once Jurgens did, NU had to find a center. Hixson and Ethan Piper — another in-state player who lost his starting job at guard — emerged as candidates.

Hixson’s appearance in front of the media Wednesday just before the spring game would indicate he’s done well in camp and adjusting well to the new spot, even if it comes with leadership responsibilities. Whatever helps NU win, he said, he’ll do.

“It’s always a fun time being around here,” Hixson said. “It’s never a dull day at the office.”

