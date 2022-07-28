Nebraska's Trey Palmer named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday.
The award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, is given to the most versatile player in major college football.
Palmer, an offseason transfer to NU, spent the last three years at LSU, where recorded 41 receptions and returned kicks for the Tigers.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
