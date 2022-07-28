 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska's Trey Palmer named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday.

The award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, is given to the most versatile player in major college football.

Palmer, an offseason transfer to NU, spent the last three years at LSU, where recorded 41 receptions and returned kicks for the Tigers.

Husker season subscription promos

Subscribe at Omaha.com/subscribe
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert