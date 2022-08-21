Nebraska's trip to Ireland is for 'business,' but here's how the Huskers will try not to get 'too tight'

LINCOLN - It’ll be a while until the Nebraska football team has a season opener even close to the unique experience of this week.

Boarding a plane for a road game isn't a new concept, but crossing the Atlantic Ocean is.

The mouthguards have definitely been packed, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost joked Sunday.

A common theme emerged from Husker leaders at Sunday's news conference at Memorial Stadium — this trip is for business, not vacation. Frost and multiple players repeated the sentiment several times as they took turns at the podium.

“We’ve been talking to our players about handling this the right way and making sure it’s a business trip,” Frost said. “But if we have enough work done and feel confident enough with what we’re doing over there, I think we’re confident we can enjoy another country and the culture over there and still focus on the things that we need to get done.”

Nebraska will set off for Ireland on Monday night, and it’ll be important to get sleep on the overnight flight. When the Huskers land in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon, their first stop will be Aviva Stadium for a quick practice followed by a team dinner and some immersion in the local culture.

Frost said he hopes his team will be back to normal on Wednesday for the next couple of days of practice.

Lessons can be learned from last year’s season-opening loss to Illinois — Frost said Sunday his players "were a little too tight" ahead of kickoff.

That’s why the Ireland itinerary mixes local culture with practice, team meetings and the buildup to a season opener that players would expect.

“I think it’s a mistake to go over there and have the guys’ minds on football 24/7 because that’s how you get tight,” Frost said. “We’re going to try and enjoy the people and the country.

"I’ve met a lot of Irish people in my life and they’re awesome to be around.”

For NU’s leaders, an overseas game also represents a different frame of mind than a simple home or road game during the season. Reflecting on his pregame approach, junior quarterback Casey Thompson said he never gets nervous before big games. Rather, Thompson hopes his poise, confidence and body language will help his teammates know they can rely on their preparation even in big moments.

Nebraska’s lone offensive captain, senior tight end Travis Vokolek, is excited for his first overseas trip. But, just like Thompson, Vokolek said confidence will be the factor that helps the Huskers get past any awe of the moment.

“This game is huge and it’s different for us,” Vokolek said. “We’re going across the pond, which a lot of guys have never done that before. We’re a confident football team, we know what needs to be done and we know we’re going to have some fun over there too so we’re going to try and not be uptight the whole time.”

In their downtime between practice and other team activities, Nebraska will try to absorb the local scene for a taste of Ireland's offerings

Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson hopes liver is on the dinner menu.

A newly elected team captain, Nelson spoke about the importance of players controlling what they can control and simply taking the different cultural experiences as they come.

“Yeah we’re going overseas, which is wicked,” Nelson said. “You can focus on the giant plane ride and the weird conditions, and how it rains all the time and how people speak differently, or you can focus on being together and controlling our mindset and walkthroughs.”

What's Nelson looking forward to this week?

“Winning the game,” he said.