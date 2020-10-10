Nebraska's trip to Ohio State draws Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show

A pregame show will be live at the site of the Nebraska-Ohio State game for the second straight season.

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show will be live from the Horseshoe on Oct. 24 when the Huskers travel to Columbus to face the Buckeyes in the Big Ten's season opener.

Pregame coverage will start at 9 a.m. with the game's opening kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on Fox.

ESPN's College GameDay show was live in Lincoln last season prior to Ohio State's 48-7 win over NU. The Huskers' last visit to Columbus was in Scott Frost's first season, a 36-31 loss to OSU in 2018.

