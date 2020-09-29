Nebraska's wide receivers are more talented now. Just ask the defensive backs coach

Travis Fisher wouldn’t name names. The Nebraska defensive backs coach figures he doesn’t have to when it comes to which receivers to worry about in practice.

That’s because, from the assistant’s point of view, every wideout has been a threat to score at any moment. All are fast. All can catch. A missed assignment in the secondary can quickly lead to a big play.

Certainly, Fisher said, the group is harder to cover than last year. Not only is there greater talent across the line of scrimmage, but more of it, too.

“It’s not just one or two guys anymore, it’s six or seven of them now, maybe eight of them now, that can be put on the field,” Fisher said. “So it makes practice more competitive every day.”

Nebraska lost receiver JD Spielman in the offseason as a transfer to TCU but added a large group to complement the only veterans of the room in sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson and junior walk-on Kade Warner. Omar Manning, a 6-foot-4 junior college transfer, is the headliner, but freshmen like Zavier Betts, Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming are making impacts, too.

Redshirt freshmen Chris Hickman, Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston are in the mix along with notable walk-ons like Levi Falck (South Dakota transfer), Oliver Martin (Iowa) and freshman Ty Hahn.

