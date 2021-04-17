Nebraska's wide receivers shine as fans are welcomed back to Memorial Stadium

Earlier in spring camp, coach Scott Frost had hinted he liked his group of pass-catchers more than any he’s had at NU, including the 2018 bunch with Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman.

“It’s as deep a group as we’ve ever had, and there’s a lot of talent in that room,” Frost said Monday. “So we’ve got to make sure we have time for quarterbacks to throw because I expect guys to get downfield a lot more for us.”

Nebraska’s offensive line — with starters Turner Corcoran, Ethan Piper, Cam Jurgens, Matt Sichterman and Bryce Benhart — didn’t always win up front, as the top defenders, anchored by linemen Deontre Thomas, Damion Daniels and Ty Robinson, successfully got a series of “touch” sacks on green-jersey-wearing quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Matt Masker.

Martinez, the clear No. 1, deftly moved in and out of the pocket during most of his reps. Smothers, Haarberg and Masker, in an ongoing battle for the backup spot, had their ups and downs. For Smothers, a second-year freshman, and Haarberg, who just enrolled in January after a sterling career at Kearney Catholic High School, those downs were more often on shorter throws than they were on long ones.