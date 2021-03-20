Nebraska's young offensive line could make a big leap during spring football

LINCOLN — Perhaps the key to Nebraska's near future is its recent past.
That’d be the left hash of Rutgers’ 42-yard line, when coach Scott Frost made his most confident call of 2020. He went for a fourth-and-2 — no gimme — to close out the Scarlet Knights late in the fourth quarter.
"We felt good about our play call,” Frost said after the game. “We were moving it. We wanted to stay aggressive."
Frost chose an Adrian Martinez power run, with running back Dedrick Mills and a pulling Matt Farniok as lead blockers. Martinez got the first down by bouncing around Mills’ block, largely because three young linemen kept the backside defenders from making a front-side play.
» Freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran — in his first start — and freshman guard Ethan Piper combined on a double team that knocked a defensive lineman back into a Scarlet Knight linebacker, taking both out the play.
» Center Cameron Jurgens locking onto his assignment and turning his man away from the play.
» Right tackle Bryce Benhart blocking down on a defensive back who was caught in traffic.
The result: Three defenders clustered around the left hash of the Rutgers 42, well out of the play.
Three plays later on a third down, Benhart’s kick out block, Jurgens’ pull block and Piper’s reach block created a lane for Martinez to get the game-clinching first down.
The 365 rushing yards that night were the second most of Frost’s tenure at Nebraska. And they kept coming, in part, because NU’s offensive linemen dominated the line of scrimmage. Rutgers, in the midst of a considerable transition under a new coach, looked small, beaten up and eventually beaten down. But the game provided a snapshot of what Nebraska’s offense can be.
The Huskers won despite committing four turnovers and giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown. And they won in large part because they controlled the line.
As NU rounds the bend into spring football — the Huskers will chat with the media March 29 and begin camp right after — the place to start for analyzing where Nebraska can get much better is along the offensive line.
The group was young — starting three freshmen and a sophomore by season’s end — in 2020 and tended the make youthful mistakes, as well. Snapping errors from Jurgens. Badly-timed — and unnecessary — holding penalties in the losses to Iowa and Minnesota. Multiple false starts in empty stadiums. Piper was tied for first on the team with five penalties. Benhart was third with four.
But offensive line coach Greg Austin — whom NU did not make available for interviews this week — mostly stuck with his young bunch throughout the season. That decision, Frost indicated earlier this winter in an interview, should pay dividends.
“We’re going to be a better team when we’re good enough up front to run the ball consistently and throw the ball downfield more, and we don’t have to rely on the quarterback running as much,” Frost said.
Nebraska’s signal-callers ran the ball 19.5 times per game last season. Martinez toted 13 times per game, including 23 carries against Rutgers. Frost said he’s committed to running whatever plays help NU win — including a healthy diet of quarterback runs — but the argument could be made that the reliance on QB runs has created more fumbles so the yards aren’t always worth the squeeze.
An offense more oriented around running backs — who work diligently on ball security every day in practice — helps make the occasional quarterback run more potent and helps freeze linebackers on play-action fakes. In the win over Rutgers, Husker tight ends combined for six catches in part because they worked behind and around defenders who crept up to stop the run.
The Rutgers game was notable, too, for it being Corcoran’s first start after Brenden Jaimes opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Frost noted Corcoran looked good in his most extended play of 2020. Around the program, Corcoran’s work ethic — his willingness to watch film in the offseason in particular — has earned him the label “different.”
He’s one of 11 scholarship offensive linemen whose class is listed as sophomore or younger, since the NCAA COVID rulings have allowed each player an extra year of eligibility. Of that bunch, Austin recruited them all in essence except for Jurgens, who began his career at tight end before Frost moved the Beatrice grad to center. That decision — Austin said Frost told him Jurgens could be the “next Dave Rimington” has had its rough spots because of Jurgens’ snapping problems, but he retained his starting job over two seasons and has no clear challenger for the position.
Benhart — a four-star in the 2019 class from Minnesota — had expected growing pains at right tackle, where he started all season. He may benefit most from a full spring and fall camp. At left guard, Piper is back as a starter — Boe Wilson transferred to Western Kentucky — and is likely to be pushed by a host of players, including Trent Hixson, Brant Banks, Nouredin Nouilli, Broc Bando, Matt Sichterman and perhaps Henry Lutovsky, who enrolled on campus. That group will battle for the right guard spot, too.
The upshot: Nebraska’s coaches think they have legitimate offensive line depth. Size, too, as this could be a bigger line, in terms of height, weight and wingspan, than NU has had in many years.
That doesn’t make NU what it was on the offensive line in the 1990s — when the Huskers routinely churned out NFL draft picks and Outland Trophy winners — or what Iowa and Wisconsin’s offensive lines are now. But Austin’s ability to sign relatively coveted Midwest linemen — Benhart and Corcoran were the top Midwest guys in their respective classes, while Lutovsky was recruited hard by Georgia — has put Nebraska’s offensive line closer to the conversation.
A jump up front would translate to a jump in the offense. With offensive coordinator Matt Lubick tweaking the pass offense a little, the Huskers were more efficient throwing short passes in 2020, completing 68.1% overall and more than that within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
The downfield passing game struggled, in part because NU lacked the receivers to stretch the field and the Husker line — which allowed two sacks per game of highly mobile quarterbacks — didn’t always Martinez or the now-departed Luke McCaffrey time to throw deep.
A better push on the offensive line is the oil that makes the offensive engine purr.
Too often Nebraska had to manufacture drives with clever play calling — a jet sweep here, a reverse there — or by running the quarterback so often that the concept often lost its novelty in the red zone or one of the quarterbacks coughed the ball up. If Nebraska can get back to a downhill run game that pairs nice with play-action passing, you have a functioning, consistent offense. Perhaps not the 40-points-a-game sports car NU once envisioned, but a good, dependable, turnover-low scheme that helps the Huskers’ current, surprising strength.
Defense.
