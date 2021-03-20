Nebraska's young offensive line could make a big leap during spring football

“We’re going to be a better team when we’re good enough up front to run the ball consistently and throw the ball downfield more, and we don’t have to rely on the quarterback running as much,” Frost said.

Nebraska’s signal-callers ran the ball 19.5 times per game last season. Martinez toted 13 times per game, including 23 carries against Rutgers. Frost said he’s committed to running whatever plays help NU win — including a healthy diet of quarterback runs — but the argument could be made that the reliance on QB runs has created more fumbles so the yards aren’t always worth the squeeze.

An offense more oriented around running backs — who work diligently on ball security every day in practice — helps make the occasional quarterback run more potent and helps freeze linebackers on play-action fakes. In the win over Rutgers, Husker tight ends combined for six catches in part because they worked behind and around defenders who crept up to stop the run.

The Rutgers game was notable, too, for it being Corcoran’s first start after Brenden Jaimes opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Frost noted Corcoran looked good in his most extended play of 2020. Around the program, Corcoran’s work ethic — his willingness to watch film in the offseason in particular — has earned him the label “different.”